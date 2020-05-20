Detroit — Police are asking for tips to identify and locate a man who fatally stabbed a man last week at a Project Green Light location on Detroit's west side.

The fatal stabbing took place about 3:20 a.m. on the 21300 block of West McNichols, east of Grand River. The only Project Green Light location on that block is the Riviera Motel.

Detroit police say this man is the suspect in a fatal stabbing at Riviera Motel on Detroit's west side. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Police say the victim, 30, was at the motel when "an unknown male suspect approached, insisting on speaking with an individual that was not present."

Police describe that man only as standing 5 feet 3 inches tall, with a medium build. He wore a black hat, black bandanna that covered his face, a black hoodie, a dark jacket, black jogging pants, a black backpack and white gym shoes.

After the two spoke, the victim ran and was chased, and stabbed him "multiple times" in a walkway, before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Medics took the victim to the hospital, where he died.

