The University of Detroit Mercy said Wednesday it will conduct a mix of in-person and remote classes this fall in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buy Photo The University of Detroit Mercy plans a "flexible hybrid" class schedule this fall in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo: Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)

For the fall term on the McNichols campus, the university plans a "flexible hybrid" system that will allow students to keep up with their coursework if they can't attend classes in person for health or other reasons. Instructors will be able to divide classes into groups to maintain social distancing or switch entirely to virtual learning if there is a resurgence of the virus.

In addition, students will start classes Aug. 24, skip the traditional fall break and transition to online-only classes and final exams after the Thanksgiving break, with the semester ending Dec. 12.

The university said its dentistry and law schools are studying options for class sessions this fall.

The university plans to release details about how fall courses will be taught by late June. All summer classes will be online-only.

