Detroit — A 4-year-old boy was killed and a 3-year-old girl is in stable condition Thursday after being in separate shootings overnight, police said.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig spoke on the incidents during a press conference Thursday, saying both tragedies involved "cowards who can't settle disputes without guns."

The 4-year-old boy was fatally shot around 1 a.m. on the 18000 block of Birwood Street, Craig said.

The boy was inside his grandmother's room and suffered multiple gunshot wounds after suspects shot at the home.

Police say a person of interest is recovering from a gunshot wound in the hospital and a white Jeep was involved in the shooting.

"There has been some light conversation from the street," Craig said. "There are some who know who did the shooting and they're going to retaliate. Don't do it. Call us at 1-800-SPEAK-UP because we'll find you as well," Craig said.

Earlier Wednesday night, around 10 p.m., a 3-year-old girl was shot on the 7300 block of Nett Street, in the city's east side.

She suffered an abdominal wound and is in stable condition, Craig said.

It appears that the 31-year-old mother had dropped off her brother at the home on Nett. Shortly after the mother left with her family, she was notified to return.

When she returned, she had her 3-year-old daughter in the back seat and 12-year-old daughter in the passenger seat. The 12-year-old alerted her mother that she saw three men who were armed coming toward them.

"The suspects opened fire on this mother with two children, for what reason, we absolutely don't know," Craig said. "The good news is we know that the suspects are described as three male blacks, possibly in a Chevy Equinox who are between the ages of 20 and 25 years old."

Police are seeking Brandon Johnson Person as a person of interest in the 3-year-old's case.

Brandon Johnson Person, 25. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

"Detroit Police Department is committed to solving these two cases," Craig said. "It's tragic. Once again, another cowardly act by individuals who just can't seem to settle disputes without the use of a firearm. We are going to find you."

Anyone with information on these cases can contact the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

