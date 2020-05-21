Detroit — A 4-year-old boy died in his home early Thursday morning on Detroit's west side, struck by gunfire from the street, police said.

His death was one of two homicides overnight the Detroit Police Department is investigating.

At about 12:50 a.m., gunfire came through a home on the 18600 block of Birwood, south of Seven Mile, west of Wyoming. Medics took the boy to a hospital, but he was dead on arrival.

All police say as they begin the investigation is that the shooter may have driven a white GMC minivan.

About 80 minutes later, at 2:10 a.m., police discovered a man slain from gunshot wounds inside of a white Mercedes C-300.

The grisly discovery was made on the 1000 block of Superior, which is south of East Canfield and west of Dequindre. Police did not immediately offer a suspect description or state the circumstances preceding the fatal shooting.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/05/21/boy-4-killed-after-shots-fired-into-home-detroits-west-side/5234675002/