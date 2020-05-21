Detroit — The federal government seized nearly $400,000 worth of counterfeit wireless electronic devices and textiles from a facility in Detroit, authorities said Thursday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection discovered multiple "purported Bluetooth products" including headphones valued at about $325,000, smart bands valued at $59,000 and various speakers valued at more than $4,000. Nearly $10,000 of "Star Wars" hats also were discovered.

The products originated from China and according to CBP "the branding and overall quality of the articles were not consistent with genuine products."

The electronics were not registered with Bluetooth.

The counterfeit goods, which were subject to intellectual property rights violations, were seized.

“The importation of counterfeit merchandise poses a significant risk to the vitality of the U.S. economy, our national security and the health and safety of the American people,” said Devin Chamberlain, port director.

“Our enforcement efforts at the border protect the integrity of private industry while maintaining the inventory of safe, quality goods for the end user in the U.S.”

