A Detroit Department of Transportation bus driver on Thursday testified before a House committee, saying he feels unsafe doing his job and that will only get worse as the state opens the workforce up during the coronavirus pandemic.

Eric Colts said every passenger that boards his bus is a risk to his health and he believes DDOT isn't providing enough help to alleviate that risk.

"I drive everyday not knowing who's at each stop, or who they’ve been in contact with," Colts said during his testimony before the House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis. "Each time a passenger coughs just a few feet behind me, my hands grip the wheel a bit tighter, as I know that I’m in a potential death trap."

The committee, which is a bipartisan panel set to examine the federal response of the pandemic, held the briefing to discuss the impact that coronavirus has had on frontline workers.

Colts was joined by a registered nurse from Chicago, an EMT from New York City, a custodian from San Francisco and other impacted workers who used their experiences to explain to the seven members of the committee that more needs to be done to protect essential employees.

According to Colts, there are no barriers on the buses to protect drivers. Passengers are sometimes packed closely on buses with poor air circulation. Drivers are issued one protective mask but were not given any instructions on how to clean and reuse it.

"In Detroit, passengers are provided with masks if they do not have one, but I drive in the intercity where homeless people are currently boarding the buses for free, and the box of 50 masks on the bus usually disappears quickly," he said.

DDOT did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Workers saw first hand how hard COVID-19 hit frontline workers. On March 21, Jason Hargrove, a 50-year-old DDOT driver posted a Facebook live video complaining about a woman who boarded his bus and coughed several times without covering her mouth.

Eleven days later, Hargrove died from COVID-19.

"Jason loved his job and was proud to do it. He was always concerned about his passengers," said Colts, who called Hargrove his best friend. "We all miss him terribly."

Roughly one in four workers living in Detroit are deemed "essential" and are working on the front lines, an analysis of U.S Census Bureau data has found. According to an Associated Press analysis of census data in the country’s 100 largest cities, essential employees work in six industries: grocery, public transit, delivery and warehouse, cleaning services, health care and social services.

"Passengers are at times packed together like sardines – nowhere near the CDC guidelines," said Colts, "and it’s just going to get worse as the state starts to reopen."

