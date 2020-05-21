Detroit — Police made an arrest Thursday after video circulating on social media appeared to show a man punching elderly victims lying in bed.

"Thank you to everyone for your assistance in bringing the senior home incident to our attention," the Detroit Police Department said in a tweet. "The Detroit Police Department is investigating the situation, and an arrest has been made. Thank you again."

Police did not name the suspect or provide any additional details on the circumstances.

It's also unclear whether the suspect was a staff member at a senior home, despite claims on Twitter.

One of the rumored locations, Saints Inc group home in Wayne, said the suspect was not employed there. On Facebook, Wayne's police department noted the assault did not take place in that city.

ecarter@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @EvanJamesCarter

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/05/21/detroit-police-make-arrest-after-video-elder-abuse-goes-viral/5237271002/