New teachers in Detroit Public Schools Community District will earn up to $51,071 starting in the 2020-21 academic year, making starting teacher pay the highest in Metro Detroit, officials announced Thursday.

Buy Photo Teachers from Detroit Public Schools Community District attend training on the district’s new curriculum in 2018. (Photo: Jennifer Chambers, The Detroit News)

It's a jump from the current salary, which allows first-year teachers to earn around $38,000 with a $1,000 increase each following year, maxing out at 15 years.

The move is expected to help fill positions and retain instructors, the district said in a statement.

“This investment will prevent a greater teacher recruitment crisis for our students when you consider the national and regional shortage of undergraduate students choosing to be a teacher and the fact that nearly a third of our teachers could retire at any moment and another third of teachers could be in a position to retire in one to four years,” Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said.

“If we do not act with a sense of urgency regarding the recruitment of teachers to DPSCD, then we slow the progress our children are making and own the failure to develop a long-term strategy to prevent the vacuum that a mass retirement could create over the next five years.”

Leaders with the Detroit Federation of Teachers did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The district said it has raised teacher salaries across the board for the last three years; the average was nearly $10,000 since 2016-17, when vacancies reached 275.

The district said vacancies have since fallen to 70 this year.

“Over the past three years our greatest investments have been in teacher compensation because we know that is where the greatest return on investment is generated,” said Iris Taylor, president for the DPSCD Board of Education.

“The district remains staunchly committed to improving compensation for all educators to ensure Detroit’s children have access to the highest quality teachers possible. We will continue to work to make all of our teachers the highest paid in the state and country.”

