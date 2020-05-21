Empowerment Plan stitchers make PPE for Detroit health care workers
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

From left, Seamstresses Morgan Ealy, 25, Angel Tyler, 34, Amber Hinton, 26, Marie Dobine, 23, and Asia Taylor, 22, all of Detroit, sew medical isolation gowns at Empowerment Plan in Detroit on May 14, 2020. This crew is dedicated to producing the medical gowns while other employees will return and resume making jackets on May 18.
From left, Seamstresses Morgan Ealy, 25, Angel Tyler, 34, Amber Hinton, 26, Marie Dobine, 23, and Asia Taylor, 22, all of Detroit, sew medical isolation gowns at Empowerment Plan in Detroit on May 14, 2020. This crew is dedicated to producing the medical gowns while other employees will return and resume making jackets on May 18. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Seamstresses Morgan Ealy, 25, and Jessica West, 27, both of Detroit discuss the material that the medical isolation gowns are made from at Empowerment Plan in Detroit on May 14, 2020.
From left, Seamstresses Morgan Ealy, 25, and Jessica West, 27, both of Detroit discuss the material that the medical isolation gowns are made from at Empowerment Plan in Detroit on May 14, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Seamstresses Angel Tyler, 34, and Amber Hinton, 26, both of Detroit sew medical isolation gowns at Empowerment Plan in Detroit on May 14, 2020.
From left, Seamstresses Angel Tyler, 34, and Amber Hinton, 26, both of Detroit sew medical isolation gowns at Empowerment Plan in Detroit on May 14, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Seamstress Bernadine Kale, 57, of St. Clair Shores sews pieces of medical isolation gowns at Empowerment Plan in Detroit on May 14, 2020.
Seamstress Bernadine Kale, 57, of St. Clair Shores sews pieces of medical isolation gowns at Empowerment Plan in Detroit on May 14, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Inventory and logistics specialist Aaron Branch, 50, of Detroit sews the sleeves onto the medical isolation gowns at Empowerment Plan in Detroit on May 14, 2020.
Inventory and logistics specialist Aaron Branch, 50, of Detroit sews the sleeves onto the medical isolation gowns at Empowerment Plan in Detroit on May 14, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Inventory and logistics specialist Aaron Branch, 50, of Detroit sews the sleeves onto the medical isolation gowns at Empowerment Plan in Detroit on May 14, 2020.
Inventory and logistics specialist Aaron Branch, 50, of Detroit sews the sleeves onto the medical isolation gowns at Empowerment Plan in Detroit on May 14, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Seamstresses Morgan Ealy, 25, and Jessica West, 27, both of Detroit discuss the material that the medical isolation gowns are made from at Empowerment Plan in Detroit on May 14, 2020.
From left, Seamstresses Morgan Ealy, 25, and Jessica West, 27, both of Detroit discuss the material that the medical isolation gowns are made from at Empowerment Plan in Detroit on May 14, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Seamstress Bernadine Kale, 57, of St. Clair Shores, right, sews pieces of medical isolation gowns at Empowerment Plan in Detroit on May 14, 2020.
Seamstress Bernadine Kale, 57, of St. Clair Shores, right, sews pieces of medical isolation gowns at Empowerment Plan in Detroit on May 14, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Robert Keyser, 46, of Detroit sews sleeves on medical isolation gowns at Empowerment Plan in Detroit on May 14, 2020. This crew is dedicated to producing the medical gowns while other employees still produce jackets.
Robert Keyser, 46, of Detroit sews sleeves on medical isolation gowns at Empowerment Plan in Detroit on May 14, 2020. This crew is dedicated to producing the medical gowns while other employees still produce jackets. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Inventory and logistics specialist Aaron Branch, 50, of Detroit sews the sleeves onto the medical isolation gowns at Empowerment Plan in Detroit on May 14, 2020.
Inventory and logistics specialist Aaron Branch, 50, of Detroit sews the sleeves onto the medical isolation gowns at Empowerment Plan in Detroit on May 14, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Stitcher Angel Tyler, 34, inspects the seam on one of the medical isolation gowns while Amber Hinton, 26, sews at Empowerment Plan in Detroit on May 14, 2020.
From left, Stitcher Angel Tyler, 34, inspects the seam on one of the medical isolation gowns while Amber Hinton, 26, sews at Empowerment Plan in Detroit on May 14, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Seamstress Marie Dobine, 23, of Detroit, right, sews medical isolation gowns at Empowerment Plan in Detroit on May 14, 2020.
Seamstress Marie Dobine, 23, of Detroit, right, sews medical isolation gowns at Empowerment Plan in Detroit on May 14, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Seamstresses Morgan Ealy, 25, bottom left, Jessica West, 27, and Angel Tyler, 34, all of Detroit discuss the material that the medical isolation gowns are made from at Empowerment Plan in Detroit on May 14, 2020.
From left, Seamstresses Morgan Ealy, 25, bottom left, Jessica West, 27, and Angel Tyler, 34, all of Detroit discuss the material that the medical isolation gowns are made from at Empowerment Plan in Detroit on May 14, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Stitcher Labrita Dobine, 23, right, of Detroit sews medical isolation gowns at Empowerment Plan in Detroit on May 14, 2020.
Stitcher Labrita Dobine, 23, right, of Detroit sews medical isolation gowns at Empowerment Plan in Detroit on May 14, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Seamstresses Amber Hinton, 26, holds the material while Angel Tyler, 34, both of Detroit spreads out medical gown pieces at Empowerment Plan in Detroit on May 14, 2020.
From left, Seamstresses Amber Hinton, 26, holds the material while Angel Tyler, 34, both of Detroit spreads out medical gown pieces at Empowerment Plan in Detroit on May 14, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Stitcher Labrita Dobine, 23, right, consults inventory and logistics specialist Aaron Branch, 50, both of Detroit on part of the gown she is sewing at Empowerment Plan in Detroit on May 14, 2020.
Stitcher Labrita Dobine, 23, right, consults inventory and logistics specialist Aaron Branch, 50, both of Detroit on part of the gown she is sewing at Empowerment Plan in Detroit on May 14, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Seamstress Asia Taylor, 22, of Detroit sews straps on medical isolation gowns at Empowerment Plan in Detroit on May 14, 2020.
Seamstress Asia Taylor, 22, of Detroit sews straps on medical isolation gowns at Empowerment Plan in Detroit on May 14, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Seamstress Marie Dobine, 23, left, and inventory and logistics specialist Aaron Branch, 50, both of Detroit examine material for medical gowns that is slightly different than their last batch being produced at Empowerment Plan in Detroit on May 14, 2020.
Seamstress Marie Dobine, 23, left, and inventory and logistics specialist Aaron Branch, 50, both of Detroit examine material for medical gowns that is slightly different than their last batch being produced at Empowerment Plan in Detroit on May 14, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — The nimble fingers and skillful hands of 14 stitchers at Empowerment Plan make up two assembly lines, a small but potent group helping to supply health care workers at Detroit Medical Center facilities with medical gowns.

    Before the coronavirus hit Michigan, the workers at the Kercheval Avenue plant in Detroit were sewing jackets that turn into sleeping bags.

    "With the help of the Detroit Lions, we got a grant to get everything started as far as machines and materials and the wages for the employees that we have right now," said production manager Alfonso Marcano.

    Coordinating several local companies is the Industrial Sewing and Innovation Center at a recently built out space on Cass. ISAIC CEO Jen Guarino standardized the design for the gowns, bought the material in bulk, cut it and sent it out for companies like Empowerment Plan and Detroit Denim Co. to make into medical gowns.

    "I feel heartened and heartsick at the same time," said Guarino. "I am heartened that we are helping protect people but heartsick for the reason that we need it. I am glad we have so many people coming together to do something about it.

    "A lot of these people would not be working and business would not be operating if we were not doing this. Domestic manufacturing really matters." 

    Time will tell about any lasting change in domestic manufacturing, but for now, the 14 workers at Empowerment Plan are happy to be revving their sewing machines, joined Monday by their colleagues returning to produce jackets again.

    "We’re happy to be helping our community and happy to be doing this," Marcano says.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/05/21/detroit-stitchers-make-medical-gowns-health-care-workers/5202868002/