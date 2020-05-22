Detroit — A 3-year-old boy died and two children, 3 and 5, are hospitalized after a chase and crash Thursday night on Detroit's east side, the fire department said. The other vehicle fled.

The fatal crash was reported about 8:22 p.m. in the area of Field and Agnes, said Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department. That's north of East Lafayette, east of East Grand Boulevard.

Fornell said the three children were passengers in a minivan that was being chased by another vehicle when the crash happened. The 3-year-old boy died after suffering cardiac arrest, medics believe. A second 3-year-old boy and a girl, 5, suffered head injuries and had minor cuts.

The driver, a 25-year-old woman, had to be extricated from the minivan, along with the children, Fornell said. Two men, 44 and 45, both passengers, were also transported to Detroit with minor injuries. The children were transported to Children's Hospital.

After the crash, the vehicle giving chase fled the scene.

A third vehicle was "collateral damage" in the crash, and two adults inside were transported to Detroit Receiving Hospital for minor injuries.

Detroit Police Department did not immediately have information on the crash.

Thursday night's fatal crash was the second child death in Detroit on Thursday.

At 12:50 a.m., a 4-year-old boy was killed when a man opened fire on his home on the city's west side. Medics took the boy to a hospital, but he was dead on arrival.

