A 22-year-old Detroit man was charged Friday in connection with a hit-and-run car crash that killed two men on the city's west side.

Shawn A. Patterson is charged in the deaths of Leon Freeman, 26, of Hazel Park and Teon Williams, 33, of Detroit. Patterson was charged with two counts each of reckless driving causing death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death, and moving violation causing death.

Authorities say Patterson disregarded a stop sign as he drove southbound on Baylis Street near Pilgrim and crashed into a car driven by Freeman around 11:46 a.m. April 26. Williams was in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

Following the crash, Patterson left the car and fled from scene on foot, police allege. Freeman and Williams were pronounced dead at the scene.

Patterson was arrested Tuesday.

“Fatal car crashes have increased exponentially over the past year, most as a result of carelessness, recklessness, or gross negligence by the driver that caused the event," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. "This is a disturbing trend that can be slowed if every driver follows the rules that they learned when they were first licensed. This must stop.”

Patterson was expected to be arraigned Friday in 36th District Court.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/05/22/detroit-man-charged-hit-and-run-crash-killed-2/5243078002/