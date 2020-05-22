Detroit — During his daily COVID-19 updates Friday, Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to outline the process for businesses planning to reopen next week.

Business owners who plan to reopen as early as Tuesday will be able to pick up free masks and gloves. The mayor will explain resources for local businesses during the press conference at 2 p.m.

Through a city coalition, Detroit Means Business, businesses with 50 or fewer employees will be given personal protective equipment when they register online at detroitmeansbusiness.org. The coalition, which launched Monday, is offering aid to small businesses in the city to stay on their feet and a playbook of how to reinstate workers.

"We have the experts, we will show you how to bring people back in a way that you don't lose financially," Duggan said earlier this week.

The mayor will also preview next weekend's Everybody VS COVID-19 Unity Festival, a two-day online event designed to help fight the virus and raise awareness about the 2020 census.

Big Sean is leading a group of Detroit artists and performers who will participate in the streaming event 7-10 p.m. May 29 and 30. The event will be broadcast on the city of Detroit's Facebook, YouTube and Instagram pages.

Mayer Hawthorne, Sada Baby, La Britney, Gmac Cash and others will participate in the digital event, which borrows its name from Detroit Vs. Everybody creator Tommey Walker, who introduced an Everybody Vs. COVID-19 line of shirts and hoodies in March.

Councilwoman Janee Ayers also will thank partners who supported her effort to gather no-touch thermometers for all Detroit Fire Department firehouses and the Detroit Department of Transportation.

The bulk of Michigan's cases overall (64%) has been in Metro Detroit, as well as 73% of the state's COVID deaths.

Wayne County, excluding Detroit, passed a grim milestone Wednesday, surpassing 1,000 deaths for a total of 1,018 on Thursday.

Detroit added 15 new deaths Thursday, for a total of 1,297 coronavirus-related deaths. The hard-hit city is showing a steep decline in deaths related to the virus.

The city also added 57 confirmed cases on Thursday, bringing the total cases to 10,581.

There were no reported deaths Wednesday, said Detroit's Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair.

"This data remains fluid as the state and local hospitals and other health care providers continue reviewing and updating death records fully attributable to COVID-19," she said in a statement Thursday.

"Overall, our week-to-week trend continues to be encouraging. In the past seven days, we have lost 25 Detroiters to the virus, considerably less than 60 reported the previous seven days. I remain encouraged by our residents who are wearing their mask and social distancing to protect their health and the health of others from COVID-19."

