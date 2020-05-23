Detroit police are investigating after an 18-year-old male driver was wounded and two passengers were injured in an early morning Saturday shooting on the city’s west side.

Around 2:45 a.m., the victim behind the wheel of a 2014 Chevy Impala when a newer model Dodge Ram pulled alongside his vehicle and fired shots, striking the driving. The victim continued to drive before striking a building in the 13000 block of Foley.

The driver was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in serious condition. Two passengers, both males, 17, were treated for minor injuries due to the ensuing crash. They were not wounded in the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at 313-596-5240, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

