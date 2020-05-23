Detroit police are seeking information after a 22-year-old man was shot while walking on the city’s west side early Saturday morning.

Around 1:45 a.m., the victim was in the area of Gilbert and Otis when the suspect fired shots from a dark-colored vehicle, striking the man. The victim was taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Fourth Precinct at 313-596-5440, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/05/23/man-22-critical-condition-after-drive-shooting-west-side/5250252002/