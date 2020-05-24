Charges have been filed against a 20-year-old Detroit nursing home resident in the beating of a 75-year-old fellow resident.

The attacker was sharing a room with the victim at the nursing home facility on the 16850 block of Schaefer Highway when the incident took place 6:55 p.m. May 10. He set up his cellphone and then began punching the elderly roommate in the head, authorities said.

Nursing home staff heard a commotion and found the victim bleeding with injuries to the left and right side of his head. He was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries.

Initially, staff members thought the victim fell from his bed, but the roommate posted videos on social media after the attack and had stolen the resident's credit cards.

“The alleged actions of this defendant are truly and uniquely disturbing. We must be able to trust our loved ones in specialty care facilities,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. “I truly hope that the facts of this case are one of a kind.”

Jaden T. Hayden of Ypsilanti was expected to be charged with two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, theft and two counts of credit card theft.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Sunday in 34th District Court in Romulus.

