Detroit police are looking leads in a shooting Saturday night where a 23-year-old man died after being wounded following a traffic crash on the east side.

Around 7:45 p.m., the victim was driving a 2005 Ford Escort in the area of Georgia and Erwin when he hit a tree, police said.

After the crash, the suspect exited from a black Jeep Compass and fired shots, striking the victim. The suspect fled in the Jeep Compass and was last seen traveling east on Bassemore.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. Again, this is preliminary information and subject to change upon further investigation.

