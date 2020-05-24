A Toledo woman, 23, has been charged in a crash on the city’s east side that killed her 2-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son while leaving a 5-year-old daughter severely injured.

Zantea Marie Jackson-Pool, 23, faces two counts charges of reckless driving causing death, three counts of second-degree of child abuse and driving without a license in the crash that occurred at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Agnes and Field.

The woman was driving at a high rate of speed, fleeing after side-swiping a vehicle while disregarding multiple stop signs, when her vehicle struck a second vehicle containing a man and woman, authorities said. Her vehicle flipped over before coming to rest on its side.

In addition to the three children, her vehicle contained a man and woman. The children were not in car seats or restrained, authorities said.

The children were taken to a nearby hospital where the 2- and 3-year-old died due to their injuries. The 5-year-old girl remains hospitalized.

The driver and her female companion sustained bone fractures. No condition was available for the vehicle’s male occupant.

The man and woman in the second vehicle sustained minor injuries.

