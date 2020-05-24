Woman dead, another wounded after shooting on east side
Detroit police are investigating a double shooting on the east side early Sunday that left one woman dead and another in serious condition.
Around 3:30 a.m., two men returned to the area of Blackmoor and Eastwood after an earlier altercation and fired shots into the victim’s black 2003 GMAC Yukon, police said. The pair fled in a blue Chrysler 300.
The rear left-seat passenger in the Yukon, a 29-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. A front-seat passenger, a 29-year-old woman, was taken to a nearby hospital. She was listed in temporary serious condition.
The Yukon’s driver sustained minor injuries, but he refused medical treatment.
One suspect is described as 24 years old, 5-foot-4, and 194 pounds. A second suspect is believed to be 24 and of slim build.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
