1 stabbed, 1 shot in early Monday fight on city's west side
Detroit — A 35-year-old man accused of stabbing another man early Monday is in serious condition at a hospital after the victim shot him on the city's west side, police said.
The stabbing victim is listed in temporary serious condition at a hospital, officials said.
The stabbing and shooting stem from an argument that happened at about 1:20 a.m. in the 18400 block of Ilene near Seven Mile and Wyoming Avenue, according to a preliminary investigation.
The victim, 32, was at the scene when he and another man, the suspect, got into an argument. During the fight, police said, the suspect produced a knife and allegedly stabbed the victim.
Officials said the victim produced a gun and allegedly shot the suspect.
The victim was privately conveyed to the hospital and listed in temporary serious condition. Medics transported the suspect to a hospital where he was arrested.
