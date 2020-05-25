Detroit — A 35-year-old man accused of stabbing another man early Monday is in serious condition at a hospital after the victim shot him on the city's west side, police said.

The stabbing victim is listed in temporary serious condition at a hospital, officials said.

The stabbing and shooting stem from an argument that happened at about 1:20 a.m. in the 18400 block of Ilene near Seven Mile and Wyoming Avenue, according to a preliminary investigation.

The victim, 32, was at the scene when he and another man, the suspect, got into an argument. During the fight, police said, the suspect produced a knife and allegedly stabbed the victim.

Officials said the victim produced a gun and allegedly shot the suspect.

The victim was privately conveyed to the hospital and listed in temporary serious condition. Medics transported the suspect to a hospital where he was arrested.

