Detroit — A 30-year-old man is dead after he was shot early Monday on the city's east side.

Police said the shooting happened at about 3 a.m. in the 5000 block of Barham near East Outer Drive and Alter.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was in the area for a gathering. Two men arrived at the same gathering in a sliver sedan. Shortly after the men arrived, they got into an argument with the victim.

Officials said the men got out of the vehicle and shot the victim multiple times, fatally wounding him.

Medics declared the victim deceased, according to authorities.

Officials said both men were described as being 25-30 years old. The vehicle's driver had short hair, a medium-brown complexion, wore a white shirt and gray pants. He was armed. The passenger had a medium complexion, wore a black hat, a black polo shirt, a black jacket and was also armed.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects should call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

