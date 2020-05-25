Detroit — An 8-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man were wounded Monday in a shooting that erupted following an altercation on the city's east side.

Detroit police said the incident unfolded around 2:30 p.m. near Eight Mile and Dequindre as the victim, who was driving a GMC Acadia, was pulling out of a parking lot.

Police said an unknown male suspect in a gold sedan approached and fired multiple shots into the vehicle, striking the man and the child inside. Police said the man and child are relatives, but further details weren't immediately released.

Just prior to the shooting, a 31-year-old male passenger of the Acadia allegedly got into a verbal altercation with the suspect, police said.

Both victims were transported to the hospital. The boy was listed in stable condition and the man was listed in temporary serious condition, police said late Monday.

The suspect who was driving the gold sedan is described as a black male with a dark complexion and small dreadlocks. He fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police said the circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct at (313) 596-1140 or contact Crime Stoppers at (800) SPEAK-UP.

