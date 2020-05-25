Detroit — A 39-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times early Monday on the city's west side, police said.

The shooting happened at about 12:40 a.m. in the 8200 block of Lauder near Hubbell and Joy Road, officials said. Police continue to investigate.

The victim was found lying on the ground with gunshot wounds and gunfire was heard in the area just before, according to a preliminary investigation.

Police said the man had been privately conveyed to a hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at (313) 596-5240 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800) SPEAK-UP.

