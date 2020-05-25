Only the left lane of Northbound Interstate 75 is openat Dearborn Streetafter a crash,state officials said.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said at 4:40 p.m. all lanes were closed. It said in an update at 5:07 p.m. that the left lane of the freeway was open.

Northbound I-75 traffic is backed up due to a crash on the freeway at Dearborn Street in Detroit, state officials said. (Photo: Michigan Department of Transportation)

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/05/25/northbound-75-closed-deaborn-street-detroit-due-crash/5256888002/