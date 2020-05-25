Detroit — A woman was shot and wounded Sunday as she rode a motorcycle on the city's west side, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the woman, 33, was traveling east on Grand River Avenue near Livernois at about 10 p.m. Sunday when an unknown motorist struck her motorcycle from behind, causing her to fall and lose consciousness.

After she woke, she heard multiple gunshots, felt pain and realized she had been shot, she told police.

She was privately conveyed to a hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at (313) 596-5240 at Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800) SPEAK-UP.

