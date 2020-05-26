Police seek driver in fatal March hit-and-run on Detroit's east side
Detroit — Police continue to seek tips to find the driver in a fatal March 17 hit-and-run on the city’s east side.
Officials said Tuesday there have been no updates in the case in which a 27-year-old man was struck by a SUV when he was walking in the street in the 18000 block of Dequindre at about 1:33 a.m.
More: Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in east Detroit
The driver continued south on Dequindre, according to authorities.
Police said the vehicle is a 2011 or 2012 Ford Escape with heavy damage to its front end.
Anyone with information about the incident or the SUV should call the Detroit Police Department Fatal Squad Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments