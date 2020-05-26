Detroit — Police continue to seek tips to find the driver in a fatal March 17 hit-and-run on the city’s east side.

The SUV fled south after the incident. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Officials said Tuesday there have been no updates in the case in which a 27-year-old man was struck by a SUV when he was walking in the street in the 18000 block of Dequindre at about 1:33 a.m.

The driver continued south on Dequindre, according to authorities.

Police said the vehicle is a 2011 or 2012 Ford Escape with heavy damage to its front end.

Anyone with information about the incident or the SUV should call the Detroit Police Department Fatal Squad Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

