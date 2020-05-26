Detroit — A 22-year-old man is in temporary serious condition at a hospital after someone entered his east side Detroit home and shot him on Memorial Day, police said.

The incident happened at about 9 p.m. in the 5300 block of Burns near Gratiot and Van Dyke, according to authorities.

The victim was in his home when someone entered, demanded his possessions and shot him, they said. An undisclosed amount of money was taken before the man fled.

Officials said the victim was privately conveyed to a hospital.

Police said the man is described as having a light complexion and a short Afro. He was wearing a black face mask and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information should call the Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5740 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

