Detroit — A 30-year-old man is dead after being shot early Tuesday morning on the city's west side, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was in the 100 block of Clairmount near Woodward and Chicago Boulevard at about 2:20 a.m. He had exited his vehicle when a person he knew approached him and fired a gun, fatally wounding him, officials said.

The shooter fled on foot heading south on Clairmount, they said. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police said the shooter has a medium brown complexion, and is in his mid-40s, about 6 feet tall and weighs between 245 pounds and 260 pounds. He has a full, low cut beard and was wearing a black shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/05/26/police-seek-tips-fatal-tuesday-shooting-detroits-west-side/5259819002/