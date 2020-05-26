Detroit — A 47-year-old man is accused of shooting another man early Tuesday on the city's west side, police said.

The shooting happened at about 4:40 a.m. in the area of Schoolcraft and Birwood, according to a preliminary investigation.

Officials said the shooter went to the area to pick up a friend when a 46-year-old man allegedly approached and grabbed him. The man produced a gun and shot the victim.

Medics took the victim to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police said the shooter remained at the scene and attempted to administer first aid to the victim. Officers arrested the man when they arrived.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5240 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

