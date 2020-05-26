WB I-94 closed at Gratiot in Detroit due to rollover crash
Detroit — All lanes of westbound Interstate 94 are closed at Gratiot due to a rollover crash, state officials said.
Traffic is backed up to French.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/05/26/wb-94-closed-gratiot-detroit-due-rollover-crash/5257976002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments