Detroit — All lanes of westbound Interstate 94 are closed at Gratiot due to a rollover crash, state officials said.

Traffic is backed up to French.

All lanes of westbound I-94 at Gratiot Avenue in Detroit are closed due to a rollover crash, officials said. (Photo: Michigan Department of Transporation)

