Detroit — Both directions of Interstate 75 will be closed between Interstate 94 and the Davison Freeway in Detroit this weekend, state officials said Wednesday.

Michigan Department of Transportation said the closure is needed to enable crews to demolish the Milwaukee Avenue overpass above I-75. The demolishing is part of a project to replace the overpass.

The freeway will close at 9 p.m. Friday and is scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday. Crews will also close the left lane on southbound I-75 between Clay and Piquette starting at 9 a.m. Friday to mobilize demolition equipment.

During the closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured to westbound I-94 to the northbound Lodge Freeway to the eastbound Davison and back to northbound I-75. Southbound I-75 traffic will be rerouted to the westbound Davison to the southbound Lodge back to southbound I-75.

In addition, several ramps will be closed, beginning 7 p.m. Friday. They are:

► Eastbound and westbound M-8 to southbound I-75,

► Holbrook Avenue to southbound I-75,

► Clay Street to southbound I-75,

► Eastbound and westbound I-94 to northbound I-75, and

► Warren Avenue to northbound I-75.

All of the ramps, except for Holbrook to southbound I-75, will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

The $6.1 million project to replace the bridge is scheduled to be finished in early 2021. Due to its proximity to the I-75/I-94 interchange, this replacement is part of the I-94 modernization project in Detroit that involves rebuilding 7 miles of freeway and replacing more than 60 bridges between Conner Road and I-96.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/05/27/bridge-demolition-close-75-between-94-davison-freeway-weekend/5265797002/