The family of Willie Mae Sheard, a prominent figure in the Church of God in Christ, is hosting a COVID-19 testing in Detroit in her honor.

Sheard, the wife of national wife of national Church of God in Christ Bishop John Henry Sheard and mother of Bishop Drew J. Sheard, died of the virus April 19 in Beaumont Hospital at age 84.

Willie Mae Sheard (Photo: Gwenda Sheard via Facebook)

The event — known as the Mother Willie Mae Sheard Community COVID-19 Testing Day — will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 3 at Greater Mitchell Temple Church of God in Christ, located at 13737 Bishop John Henry Sheard Ave. (formerly Curtis Street) in Detroit.

The testing is being held in partnership with Central City Integrated Health (CCIH) and Authority Health.

“This event is to honor the life and legacy of caring for people in her church and community," said Ethan B. Sheard, a son who is superintendent of Greater Mitchell Temple Church of God In Christ. "She has been a beacon of high standards and precautions for all walks of life. Seeking always to help someone be the best, she embodies compassion and motivation."

The testing will be done through both drive-thru and walk-up by appointment for ages 6 and older. To make an appointment, call Central City Integrated Health at (833) 360-2684 or Authority Health at (313) 824-1000.

Testing will be done a no cost to patients; all insurance plans will be accepted, say organizers. Valid identification is required.

