Detroit — Two men were shot early Wednesday morning during a dice game on Detroit's east side, police said, and one of them died.

The double shooting took place about 2 a.m. in the area of Keystone and Hildale, police said. That's south of Seven Mile and west of Mound.

Police say the victims, 32- and 40-year-old men, were "allegedly playing dice" in the area when a newer model silver Chevy Malibu pulled up. Two men got out and started firing shots, hitting both victims.

Medics pronounced the 32-year-old dead at the scene. The 40-year-old was transported to a hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

Detroit Police Department offered descriptions of the two shooters.

One is about 6 feet 2 inches tall, with short hair and light skin. He was spotted with a handgun.

The other is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, with an afro and dark skin. He wore a white T-shirt and basketball shorts.

Police ask that tipsters who prefer anonymity share what they know with Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.

