Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to detail plans Wednesday for expanded regional access for COVID-19 testing and hiring opportunities within the city's police force.

Duggan is set to be joined by Detroit City Council President Pro Tem Mary Sheffield for a 2 p.m. briefing at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters.

The city in recent weeks has reported that the rate of deaths due to the respiratory virus has slowed. As of Tuesday, Detroit had 10,847 confirmed cases of coronavirus and a total of 1,329 deaths.

Detroit's Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair noted Tuesday that the city had lost 19 residents to the virus in a seven-day span. The week prior, 48 lives had been lost to the illness.

"Although our overall week-to-week trend remains encouraging, Detroiters should continue taking precautions to protect against COVID-19 by keeping at least six feet away from others and wearing a mask," Fair said in a statement.

Other topics to be covered Wednesday include an update on the city's efforts to reduce flooding in the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood.

cferretti@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/05/27/duggan-detail-covid-19-testing-expansion-police-force-hiring/5266849002/