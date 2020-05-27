Detroit — Eastbound Interstate 94 is closed at Mt. Elliott due to a crash, state officials said.

Firefighters and state police are at the scene.

Eastbound Interstate 94 at Mt. Elliott is closed due to a crash. (Photo: Michigan Department of Transportation)

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/05/27/eb-94-closed-mt-elliott-detroit-due-crash/5266321002/