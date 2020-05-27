EB I-94 closed at Mt. Elliott in Detroit due to crash
Detroit — Eastbound Interstate 94 is closed at Mt. Elliott due to a crash, state officials said.
Firefighters and state police are at the scene.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/05/27/eb-94-closed-mt-elliott-detroit-due-crash/5266321002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments