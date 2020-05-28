Washington — The Trump administration has awarded a $64.3 million grant to the Detroit Department of Transportation to help pay for transit operations, increased bus cleaning and providing personal protective equipment like masks and gloves to employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding, which comes from the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief measure passed in March by Congress, is part of a $25 billion pot of money that was included for U.S. transit systems in the massive stimulus package.

Buy Photo DDOT received a $64.3 million grant to help pay for transit operations, increased bus cleaning and providing personal protective equipment like masks and gloves to employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said in a statement.

Federal Transit Administration Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams added: “We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19."

The Detroit Department of Transportation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

DDOT is the latest recipient of coronavirus stimulus money geared toward boosting transportation networks in Michigan. Last month, Detroit Metro Airport got a $141.8 million piece of the relief money. Airport officials said the money would be used to help meet "most immediate needs, including debt service payments and operating expenses."

Another $114 million was split between 89 smaller airports in Michigan, with the second-largest amount, $19.1 million, going to Kalamazoo. Capital Region International in Lansing received $10.3 million and Bishop International in Flint received $7.2 million.

