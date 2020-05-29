Detroit — Wayne County's prosecutor has charged a Detroit man in the February death of a infant girl in his care, officials said Friday.

Dwan Floyd Dudley, 25, has been charged with felony murder and first degree child abuse in connection to the death, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy's Office said. Dudley is accused of causing the baby's death.

Worthy's office also said he is scheduled to be arraigned in 34th District Court in Romulus on Saturday. If convicted on the charges, then he faces up to life in prison.

Authorities said medics were dispatched Feb. 25 to a home in the 16100 block of Robson in Detroit after getting a 911 call about an infant who was not breathing. Police officers arrived as medics were taking the child to a hospital. The baby later was declared deceased from injuries.

Police then arrested Dudley, who is acquainted with the infant’s mother.

