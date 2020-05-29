CLOSE Protestors gather at the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters to demand justice for Sha'Teina Grady El and George Floyd. The Detroit News

Detroit — Thousands of protesters gathered Friday to show their outrage against police brutality against African Americans as similar scenes played out across the U.S. following the death of a black man who died after he was restrained by police in Minneapolis.

"I'm tired of marching," said Detroit City Council president pro tem Mary Sheffield, who led the gathering in chants. "We are demanding justice. We are demanding it."

The demonstration at 4 p.m. follows others nationwide after the videotaped arrest of George Floyd, who died on Memorial Day after four Minneapolis police officers stopped Floyd, who was black. A white officer in knelt on his neck for eight minutes. Three days of protests, some violent, led Thursday night to the torching of Minneapolis' 3rd precinct station.

Thousands marched through the police headquarters parking lot to the streets around downtown Detroit, chanting "No justice, no peace" and calling for new leadership for the country. Police officers on bikes and in patrol cars blocked off streets to allow the marchers to pass through the streets.

Protestors gather at the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters to demand justice for Sha'Teina Grady El and George Floyd. (Photo: Andy Morrison)

"We're going to do the work of the people," said Victoria Burton-Harris. "This is what we were built to do. We will get justice by any means necessary."

Others called for more oversight in how police deal with African Americans.

"We must hold police officers accountable," said Detroit Police Commissioner Willie Burton. "We must work for more oversight and greater transparency."

Minneapolis officers were investigating Floyd, 46, as a suspect in a grocery store forgery case and claimed he resisted arrest. Video captured one of the officers kneeling on Floyd's neck as he begs, "Please, please, please, I can’t breathe. Please, man."

A white officer who knelt on the neck of Floyd for almost eight minutes was arrested on murder charges Friday and accused of ignoring other another officer's concerns about Floyd, who was handcuffed and on the ground.

Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. More charges are possible, the prosecutor said Friday. The investigation into three other officers is ongoing, said Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.

The death of Floyd and the actions of the officers, who were fired from the department after Floyd's death, have sparked a national discussion of racial bias by police and prompted Detroit police Chief James Craig on Thursday to hold a press conference to reassure the community "we are a constitutional police department."

Craig called Floyd's death a "murder" and said if the incident had happened in Detroit, the officers involved would be in jail.

News of Chauvin's arrest followed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's acknowledgment over the “abject failure” of the response to the protests and called for swift justice for officers involved.

President Donald Trump threatened on Twitter to bring Minneapolis "under control," calling the protesters "thugs" and tweeting a warning that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Craig said Thursday that within 48 hours of seeing the news of Floyd's death, he put out a memo to his officers reminding them that the choke-hold the Minneapolis officers used on Floyd is banned in Detroit.

cferretti@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/05/29/detroit-marchers-gather-downtown-protest-police-brutality-after-george-floyd-death/5284855002/