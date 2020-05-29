Detroit — Apart from his daily COVID-19 updates, Mayor Mike Duggan is challenging Detroiters to fill out the Census this week as the city only has a 50% response rate, officials say.

The mayor is encouraging Detroiters to participate in the Census Neighborhood Challenge and will be joined by community leaders Dulce Maria Flores, from the Martin neighborhood in southwest Detroit, and Sandra Turner Handy, from the Moross Morang neighborhood.

Duggan will also preview the weekend's Everybody VS COVID-19 Unity Festival, a two-day online event designed to help fight the virus and raise awareness about the 2020 census.

Less than 50% of Detroit residents have responded to the 2020 U.S. Census survey, city officials said. The city will also be hosting a drive-thru at 11 a.m. Saturday where residents can pick up census materials at Martin Luther King High School.

As of Thursday, the city has 10,927 cases and 1,353 deaths from the virus.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/05/29/duggan-provide-covid-19-update-challenges-census-response-may-29-detroit-deaths/5284246002/