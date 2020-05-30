Protesters, police clash after marchers take stand over police brutality
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Police officers take people into custody as this officer pulls a woman out of the arrest zone. Protesters and police officers in riot gear clash on Randolph near Congress in downtown Detroit, Friday night, May 29, 2020, before a black male was shot by an unknown shooter on Congress behind the Checker Bar.
Police officers take people into custody as this officer pulls a woman out of the arrest zone. Protesters and police officers in riot gear clash on Randolph near Congress in downtown Detroit, Friday night, May 29, 2020, before a black male was shot by an unknown shooter on Congress behind the Checker Bar. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Police officers chase after people before taking them into custody.
Police officers chase after people before taking them into custody. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Police officers chase after people before taking them into custody.
Police officers chase after people before taking them into custody. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Police officers take this man into custody after he did a burnout at an intersection.
Police officers take this man into custody after he did a burnout at an intersection. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A man consoles a woman who walks up in front of police officers, sits down and starts crying.
A man consoles a woman who walks up in front of police officers, sits down and starts crying. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Police officers fan out to push back protesters.
Police officers fan out to push back protesters. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Police push back protesters.
Police push back protesters. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters yell at police officers.
Protesters yell at police officers. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Police take this man into custody.
Police take this man into custody. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Police take this man into custody.
Police take this man into custody. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Police take this man into custody.
Police take this man into custody. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Police officers try to pull this driver out of her vehicle.
Police officers try to pull this driver out of her vehicle. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Police officers holds shields as they form a line on Randolph near Congress to hold back protesters.
Police officers holds shields as they form a line on Randolph near Congress to hold back protesters. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters taunt police officers on Randolph and Congress.
Protesters taunt police officers on Randolph and Congress. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
This man stands in front of police officers.
This man stands in front of police officers. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
People raise their hands as they face off with police.
People raise their hands as they face off with police. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Police officers carry shields and wear riot helmets as they clash with protesters.
Police officers carry shields and wear riot helmets as they clash with protesters. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
People help a man that was pepper sprayed on Randolph near Congress.
People help a man that was pepper sprayed on Randolph near Congress. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Police officers secure the scene after a man was shot by an unknown shooter on Congress.
Police officers secure the scene after a man was shot by an unknown shooter on Congress. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A man open carries his rifle as Detroit Fire EMS transport a man who was shot on Congress.
A man open carries his rifle as Detroit Fire EMS transport a man who was shot on Congress. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Police officers tackle protesters during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020.
Police officers tackle protesters during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters hold their hands up during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020.
Protesters hold their hands up during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A protester is pinned down by police officers during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020.
A protester is pinned down by police officers during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A police officer throw a protesters against a vehicle during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020.
A police officer throw a protesters against a vehicle during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Police officers stand in line during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020.
Police officers stand in line during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A protester is handled by police officers during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020.
A protester is handled by police officers during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters run from a police officer spraying pepper spray during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020.
Protesters run from a police officer spraying pepper spray during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A protester is helped after being sprayed with pepper spray during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020.
A protester is helped after being sprayed with pepper spray during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Police charge toward protesters during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020.
Police charge toward protesters during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters sit in front of police officers during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020. (Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News)
Protesters sit in front of police officers during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020. (Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News) Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A police officer looks on during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020.
A police officer looks on during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A police officer is held back from charging a protester during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020.
A police officer is held back from charging a protester during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A protesters comforts his friend during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020.
A protesters comforts his friend during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A protester holds his hands up while facing police officers during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020.
A protester holds his hands up while facing police officers during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A protester holds his hands up while facing police officers during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020.
A protester holds his hands up while facing police officers during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters rally during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020.
Protesters rally during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Police officers stand in line during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020.
Police officers stand in line during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A protester yells during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020.
A protester yells during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A protester and police officer argue during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020.
A protester and police officer argue during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A protester is pushed by a police officer during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020.
A protester is pushed by a police officer during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A police officer pins down a protester during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020.
A police officer pins down a protester during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The scene of what is believed to be a shooting near a protest hotspot in downtown Detroit as seen from the apartment building above. Police have yet to confirm the shooting.
The scene of what is believed to be a shooting near a protest hotspot in downtown Detroit as seen from the apartment building above. Police have yet to confirm the shooting. Courtesy of Alison Kentris
Fullscreen
Detroit Police lined up along Jefferson and Randolph in downtown Detroit on May 29, 2020. Protests have erupted across the country following the death of George Floyd earlier this week.
Detroit Police lined up along Jefferson and Randolph in downtown Detroit on May 29, 2020. Protests have erupted across the country following the death of George Floyd earlier this week. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A Detroit police officer uses a shield to move protesters back as they try to free a police scout car that is trapped by protesters on Michigan Avenue.
A Detroit police officer uses a shield to move protesters back as they try to free a police scout car that is trapped by protesters on Michigan Avenue. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
DPD mounted police officers move protesters back as they try to free a police scout car that is trapped among protesters during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit.
DPD mounted police officers move protesters back as they try to free a police scout car that is trapped among protesters during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Police officers of foot and on horseback move protesters out of the way of a trapped police scout car on Rosa Parks at Michigan Ave.
Police officers of foot and on horseback move protesters out of the way of a trapped police scout car on Rosa Parks at Michigan Ave. Drone Your Home,LLC, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A DPD mounted police officer moves protesters back as other mounted units try to free a police scout car that is trapped among other protesters.
A DPD mounted police officer moves protesters back as other mounted units try to free a police scout car that is trapped among other protesters. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A large crowd of demonstrators protesting against police brutality and violence against African Americans march down Lafayette Blvd. in Detroit on Friday, May 29, 2020.
A large crowd of demonstrators protesting against police brutality and violence against African Americans march down Lafayette Blvd. in Detroit on Friday, May 29, 2020. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A huge crowd of protesters against police brutality march down Lafayette Blvd. in Detroit on Friday, May 29, 2020.
A huge crowd of protesters against police brutality march down Lafayette Blvd. in Detroit on Friday, May 29, 2020. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A large crowd of demonstrators protesting against police brutality and violence against African Americans march down Lafayette Blvd. in Detroit on Friday, May 29, 2020.
A large crowd of demonstrators protesting against police brutality and violence against African Americans march down Lafayette Blvd. in Detroit on Friday, May 29, 2020. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A huge crowd of protesters against police brutality march down Lafayette Blvd. in Detroit, Friday.
A huge crowd of protesters against police brutality march down Lafayette Blvd. in Detroit, Friday. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A large crowd of demonstrators protesting police brutality and violence against African Americans gather at Woodward and Mack Avenue in Detroit on Friday, May 29, 2020.
A large crowd of demonstrators protesting police brutality and violence against African Americans gather at Woodward and Mack Avenue in Detroit on Friday, May 29, 2020. Shireen Abdel-Razzaq, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
A DPD mounted police officer moves protesters back as other mounted units try to free a police scout car that is trapped among other protesters.
A DPD mounted police officer moves protesters back as other mounted units try to free a police scout car that is trapped among other protesters. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A protester carries his bike above his head while marching along Michigan Avenue.
A protester carries his bike above his head while marching along Michigan Avenue. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A protesters flies the US flag up side down, which signifies distress, as he passes a DPD scout car on Michigan Avenue in Detroit.
A protesters flies the US flag up side down, which signifies distress, as he passes a DPD scout car on Michigan Avenue in Detroit. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A Detroit police officer uses a shield to move protesters back as they try to free a police scout car that is trapped by protesters.
A Detroit police officer uses a shield to move protesters back as they try to free a police scout car that is trapped by protesters. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A protester yells at Detroit Police Special Response Team members as they back onto Trumbull.
A protester yells at Detroit Police Special Response Team members as they back onto Trumbull. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A police officer makes a protester move her bike out of the way.
A police officer makes a protester move her bike out of the way. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters follow a Detroit Police Special Response Team vehicle with police officers in gas masks as they slowly back up on Michigan Avenue towards downtown Detroit.
Protesters follow a Detroit Police Special Response Team vehicle with police officers in gas masks as they slowly back up on Michigan Avenue towards downtown Detroit. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A protester flies the US flag up side down, which signifies distress, as protesters march on Michigan Ave. towards downtown Detroit.
A protester flies the US flag up side down, which signifies distress, as protesters march on Michigan Ave. towards downtown Detroit. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A member of the DPD Special Response Team wears a gas mask as he backs up his scout car on Michigan Ave.
A member of the DPD Special Response Team wears a gas mask as he backs up his scout car on Michigan Ave. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters follow a Detroit Police Special Response Team vehicle with police officers in gas masks as they slowly back up on Michigan Ave. towards downtown Detroit.
Protesters follow a Detroit Police Special Response Team vehicle with police officers in gas masks as they slowly back up on Michigan Ave. towards downtown Detroit. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A large crowd of demonstrators protesting against police brutality and violence against African Americans march down Lafayette Blvd. in Detroit.
A large crowd of demonstrators protesting against police brutality and violence against African Americans march down Lafayette Blvd. in Detroit. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters follow a Detroit Police Special Response Team vehicle with police officers in gas masks as they slowly back up on Michigan Ave. towards downtown Detroit.
Protesters follow a Detroit Police Special Response Team vehicle with police officers in gas masks as they slowly back up on Michigan Ave. towards downtown Detroit. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
People protest in front of Detroit Police HQ on Third.
People protest in front of Detroit Police HQ on Third. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protest organizer Meeko Williams, of Detroit, talks on the mic.
Protest organizer Meeko Williams, of Detroit, talks on the mic. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Samantha Jamdro, center, of Redford, originally of MN, attends the protest.
Samantha Jamdro, center, of Redford, originally of MN, attends the protest. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Olivia Colon, right, 7, protests with her dad, Richard Colon, both of Detroit.
Olivia Colon, right, 7, protests with her dad, Richard Colon, both of Detroit. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit City Council President Pro-Tem Mary Sheffield gets emotional on the mic.
Detroit City Council President Pro-Tem Mary Sheffield gets emotional on the mic. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
People protest in the DPD parking lot.
People protest in the DPD parking lot. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
People protest in the Detroit Police Department parking lot.
People protest in the Detroit Police Department parking lot. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
People protest in the DPD parking lot.
People protest in the DPD parking lot. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters walk in front of DPD HQ.
Protesters walk in front of DPD HQ. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Chucks Leps, of Detroit, carries a portrait of victim George Floyd, as protester march in front of DPD HQ.
Chucks Leps, of Detroit, carries a portrait of victim George Floyd, as protester march in front of DPD HQ. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
People protest in the DPD parking lot.
People protest in the DPD parking lot. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Alexis Olechowski, of Detroit, sits on the shoulders of her friend, James Cox, of Royal Oak, as they protest in the DPD HQ parking lot.
Alexis Olechowski, of Detroit, sits on the shoulders of her friend, James Cox, of Royal Oak, as they protest in the DPD HQ parking lot. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Victoria Burton-Harris, of Grosse Pointe, a candidate for Wayne County prosecutor, talks on the mic.
Victoria Burton-Harris, of Grosse Pointe, a candidate for Wayne County prosecutor, talks on the mic. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
People protest in the DPD parking lot.
People protest in the DPD parking lot. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Abraham Aiyash, of Hamtramk, a candidate for the state representative in district 4, talks on the mic. ]
Abraham Aiyash, of Hamtramk, a candidate for the state representative in district 4, talks on the mic. ] Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Danielle Mikhael, of Hazel Park, attends the protest.
Danielle Mikhael, of Hazel Park, attends the protest. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
District 5 Police Commissioner Willie Burton, of Detroit, attends the protest.
District 5 Police Commissioner Willie Burton, of Detroit, attends the protest. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters march on Michigan Ave. in front of DPD HQ.
Protesters march on Michigan Ave. in front of DPD HQ. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters march on Michigan Ave. in front of DPD HQ.
Protesters march on Michigan Ave. in front of DPD HQ. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters march on Michigan Ave. at Trumbull.
Protesters march on Michigan Ave. at Trumbull. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters march on Michigan Ave.
Protesters march on Michigan Ave. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
As Detroit police officers escort protesters on Michigan Avenue westbound, protesters turn and confront officers at Rosa Parks Blvd.
As Detroit police officers escort protesters on Michigan Avenue westbound, protesters turn and confront officers at Rosa Parks Blvd. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
This protester makes obscene gestures at the police.
This protester makes obscene gestures at the police. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A DPD Sgt. tells this protester to move to the sidewalk after the agitated protesters makes obscene gestures at police while standing in the middle of Michigan Ave. near Rosa Parks.
A DPD Sgt. tells this protester to move to the sidewalk after the agitated protesters makes obscene gestures at police while standing in the middle of Michigan Ave. near Rosa Parks. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
This protester holds his hand in the air after making obscene gestures at the police.
This protester holds his hand in the air after making obscene gestures at the police. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters raise their fists while gathered outside the Detroit Police Department during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020.
Protesters raise their fists while gathered outside the Detroit Police Department during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters raise their fists while gathered outside the Detroit Police Department during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020.
Protesters raise their fists while gathered outside the Detroit Police Department during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kaylen Pack Detroit raises her fist while outside the Detroit Police Department during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020.
Kaylen Pack Detroit raises her fist while outside the Detroit Police Department during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters raise their fists while gathered outside the Detroit Police Department during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020.
Protesters raise their fists while gathered outside the Detroit Police Department during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters raise their fists while gathered outside the Detroit Police Department during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020.
Protesters raise their fists while gathered outside the Detroit Police Department during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters raise their fists while gathered outside the Detroit Police Department during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020.
Protesters raise their fists while gathered outside the Detroit Police Department during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A protester holds his hands up while facing a police officer during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020.
A protester holds his hands up while facing a police officer during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A protester argues with a police officer during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020.
A protester argues with a police officer during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A protester vandalizes a police vehicle during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020.
A protester vandalizes a police vehicle during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A police vehicle is vandalized during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020.
A police vehicle is vandalized during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A protester puts a rosary on a vandalized police vehicle during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020.
A protester puts a rosary on a vandalized police vehicle during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters raise their fists at the Monument to Joe Louis during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020.
Protesters raise their fists at the Monument to Joe Louis during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A protester looks on during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020.
A protester looks on during a demonstration against police brutality in Detroit on Friday, May 30, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — After 60 people were arrested and one man was fatally shot overnight in Detroit, local and state officials are urging protesters to express their views in a peaceful and respectful way.

    Detroit Police Chief James Craig provided an update Saturday on the events downtown, commending the activists who gathered peacefully Friday and tried to defuse the outbursts.

    "We will continue to support protesters in getting out their message," he said. "However, to those who threaten the safety of our community, our police officers and damage property we will not tolerate your criminal actions."

    Craig said he instructed police to release tear gas four times to calm down the crowd, each time with a warning, and that the amount of gas releasedwould be intensifying.

    "It was the last resort, but our officers took a significant amount of projectiles,” Craig said.

    Duggan called the Minneapolis arrest of George Floyd a murder. Floyd died on Memorial Day in Minneapolis after a white officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes.

    "Chief Craig was the first major city police chief to call out this Minneapolis police officer for what he is, a murderer," Duggan said. "This protest was supported by the members of the Detroit Police Department."

    Both Craig and Duggan spoke on how the protests started peacefully, with officers handing out masks, but with a blatant disregard for how front-line workers will continue to struggle during the pandemic. 

    "We have been mourning the loss of 1,372 members of our community," Duggan said. "We've had 600 officers on quarantine and our own chief who had COVID-19, our officers felt a kinship with those protesters and wanted to make sure they were safe. But how far will the virus spread in those communities now?"

    Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrest II issued a statement Saturday saying communities of color across the nation and in Michigan are feeling a sense of exhaustion and desperation.

    "Communities are hurting, having felt that calls for equity, justice, safety, and opportunity have gone unheard for too long," the statement said. "We stand in solidarity with those who are seeking equitable justice for everyone in our state. We can’t live in a society and a country where our rights and our dignity are not equal for all."

    The First Amendment right to protest has never been more important but demonstrators should still be prepared to battle coronavirus, Whitmer and Gilchrist said.

    "Our administration is working closely with local elected officials, public safety, and faith, and youth leaders to encourage communities across the state to designate areas for peaceful demonstrations where people can make their voices heard," state leaders said. "There will no doubt be more tough days ahead, but we must pull together and treat our fellow Michiganders with dignity, compassion, and humanity."

    Demonstrators clashed with shielded police in downtown Detroit who responded by firing tear gas, a scene repeated throughout the country. The protests followed a peaceful march from Detroit Public Safety headquarters into Midtown, with a crowd of several thousand. 

    Protesters took over streets in Detroit, Pittsfield Township and others gathered nationwide were charged up over the videotaped arrest of Floyd.

    Police said the majority of the people arrested were suburbanites who traveled to the city. Detroit police arrested 45 men and 15 women, many from surrounding suburbs including Ann Arbor, Bay City, Brighton, Clarkston, Dearborn, Hamtramck, Farmington Hills, Plymouth, Warren and West Bloomfield Township.

    "Now maybe all of these people come from cities, whose police department are not in need of their voices," Duggan said. "And they felt they had to come down here, or more likely they came here to damage property, and to throw rocks and bottles at our police cars. In many cases, it was our own activists and the Detroit 300 who intervened to keep things from being much worse."

    'I wanted to bring the city out together in love'

    Detroit activist DeMeeko Williams helped organized Friday’s peaceful protest outside Detroit Public Safety headquarters on Third Street. The event drew hundreds for a speaker event and hour-long march from the police administrative downtown offices to Woodward and Warren in Midtown.

    Williams said the program had wrapped up before the unrelated chaos erupted late in the evening.

    “You try to make everybody open and inclusive and others will take it far and you can’t control that,” he said.

    Earlier in the evening, Detroit police worked with the demonstrators, handing out protective masks and gloves, opening up parking lots and clearing the streets to "allow them to march safely," said Williams, who condemned the disorderly acts of individuals police say mainly came from suburban communities.

    “What was the point of it? When you don’t live in our city don’t come down here and think you are going to try to bust out our windows and then go back to your little white neighborhood.”

    Williams said Detroiters are still traumatized about the riots in 1967. The individuals that infiltrated and began to make trouble “makes the city look bad.” But that’s not Detroit, he stressed.

    Metro Detroit Political Action Network had called Friday evening for a second gathering Saturday evening. Williams said he will not be participating in actions Saturday night and said it’s unclear whether others will.

    “I wanted to bring the city out together in love,” he told The News. “I didn’t expect all of this to go down. I’m disappointed for the outcome of the night.”

    'Policing doesn’t appear to be us vs. them'

    Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, who formerly served as the County sheriff and Chief of Detroit Police, said although officials say the majority of protesters were suburbanites, they could have likely been Detroiters.

    "(Plenty) of people who live downtown or in Detroit have an address somewhere else simply because of the high insurance rates," Evans said, adding the situation was hard to watch.

    "We don't do the kinds of things we need to to deal with the systemic inequities we face," he said. "Young people want to see something get done, they're not seeing that and they're angry, while the older generation has seen this time and time again."

    From his experience, Evans said Detroit policing, from the top to the bottom, is "so far ahead from the rest of the country," it's rare the same type of police brutality would happen in the city.

    "Because their policing doesn’t appear to be us vs. them," Evans said. "They lined up to control a community backlash, not as an occupying army."

    Going forward, Evans agreed with other officials that protesters need a safe place to express their "understandable anger and frustration over the systematic inequality people of color continue to face and the clear lack of impetus towards systemic solutions."

    "We give 'lip service' to the problems and issues but not much more," he said.

    Jones: Violence, destruction are senseless

    Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones tweeted Saturday saying the destruction of city property is senseless, encouraging people to protest in the communities they live in.

    Detroit City Council President Pro Tem Mary Sheffield joined protesters early in the Friday rally, speaking of her frustrations over the need to keep marching after African American lives are lost. She also called for leadership changes, encouraging attendees to vote for change in the upcoming elections.

    “I do think people came down to Detroit with the wrong intentions, not knowing the culture of our police department,” she said. “I was a bit bothered by that. The part that I attended was a very peaceful demonstration.”

    Sheffield said despite what unfolded, she is a supporter of peaceful demonstrations.

    “People have a lot of emotion, people are hurt, and people are crying out for change,” she said. “However, it needs to be done in a peaceful and respectful way that does not damage our city. We need allies in this fight, but we don’t need people to come down and tear up and disrupt our city.

    Sheffield noted gun violence awareness week is set to kickoff in June and the city and its police force will be focusing on black men losing their lives to gun violence in the city’s campaign. Sheffield said she will be spending Saturday evening on the streets.

    “It’s important for me to be hands-on,” she said.

    Worthy: Honor Floyd by being safe, civil

    The shooting occurred at 11:30 p.m. in a parking lot near Congress and Randolph when an unknown suspect approached a silver Dodge Caliber and fired shots. Inside was a 21-year-old man from Eastpointe, who was shot behind the wheel, and two other unknown men. All the occupants inside the vehicle, including the victim, fled, police said.

    The shooter fled the scene in an unknown direction on foot; the victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

    The shooting occurred as a Detroit News reporter was doing a Facebook Live video of the protest. In the video, shots can be heard, prompting people to run from the area as others call out for the police to provide aid.

    Craig said one command officer was struck with a rock Friday night and was transported to a local hospital, a second officer on bike patrol was targeted by a driver in a pursuit on the freeway, but he was not injured. Seven police cars sustained varying degrees of damage, he said. 

    Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said as her office starts to receive information about the violence from Friday's protests, an overwhelming number of people engaged in peaceful protest.

    "The death of George Floyd is something that has profoundly affected our nation. Peaceful demonstrations with respect for all is absolutely warranted in this situation. The point of protesting what happened to Mr. Floyd can be lost when violence becomes the narrative of the protest. I urge everyone to continue to honor Mr. Floyd by engaging in safe, peaceful and civil protest of his murder."

    srahal@detroitnews.com, Twitter: @SarahRahal_

    cferretti@detroitnews.com, Twitter: @cferretti_dn

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/05/30/detroit-police-brutality-protesters-arrested-after-george-floyd-death-investigate-fatal-shooting/5290918002/