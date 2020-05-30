Detroit — An organizer urged Saturday rally participants to march with a united message as protesters gathered downtown for a second straight day to demonstrate against the alleged killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police on Monday .

About 30 protesters — some with Black Lives Matter and anti-law enforcement signs — began showing up by 4 p.m. By 5:30 p.m., the number had grown to about 225, according to unofficial counts by police.

Protest organizer Tristan Armand Taylor urged attendees to march with one united message and urged protesters not to splinter off. Officials earlier in the day criticized protesters coming to the city from the suburbs.

Friday’s protest ended with dozens of protesters arrested — many of whom were from the suburbs, according to officials — and a 21-year-old man from Eastpointe was fatally shot by a passerby. Thousands peacefully marched through Detroit during the day, but after the event ended confrontations between protesters and police became more contentious as night came.

"It started out peacefully and the vast majority of protesters came here with the best intentions, and I applaud them for wanting to be heard," Detroit Police Chief James Craig told The Detroit News in a phone interview. "But this escalated by a small group."

Local and state officials on Saturday urged protesters to express their views in a peaceful and respectful way.

"We will continue to support protesters in getting out their message," Craig said at a Saturday news conference. "However, to those who threaten the safety of our community, our police officers and damage property we will not tolerate your criminal actions."

