The Detroit Police Department issued a preliminary description Saturday of the suspect in its investigation into the Friday night shooting death of a 21-year-old Eastpointe resident.

The suspect is described as a light-complexion black male, about 17 to 20 years of age, with a short afro.

Police officials said the shooting suspect was wearing a surgical mask, dark-hooded sweater with print on the back, bright yellow pants with a red stripe on both legs and Adidas sandals.

Detroit police officials are seeking the suspected shooter of a 21-year-old Eastpointe man on Friday night (May 29, 2020). He is pictured on the left. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Congress and Randolph. The suspect approached a silver Dodge Caliber in a parking lot, where the victim was in the vehicle with two other males occupants. The suspect fired shots into the vehicle.

The driver was hit at some point, according to police, while he and the other two occupants fled the vehicle. The suspect fled on foot.

Detroit police officials provided photos are of the suspect and other persons of interest who they said they believe to have been present at the time of the incident.

Persons of interest in the incident. (Photo: DPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Homicide Section at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

