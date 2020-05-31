Detroit — The 8 p.m. curfew in Detroit started, and it was clear protesters were going nowhere.

Hundreds amassed outside of Detroit police headquarters on Sunday night, arms linked and forming a human chain to keep officers from breaching their line. They chanted "No Justice, No Peace" as officers stationed themselves in front of the headquarters.

Organizers were handing out a Bail Project phone number for those who wanted to stay past the curfew set by Mayor Mike Duggan and risk arrest. The mayor set the curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday after two days of protest.

Earlier, more than 400 people marched through downtown, protesting police brutality and winding their way toward a potential collision with a new 8 p.m. curfew.

People march down Randolph Street in downtown Detroit on Sunday to protest against police brutality.

Many carrying placards and virtually all wearing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the protesters frequently chanted the name of the Minneapolis man died Monday in police custody with an officer's knee on his neck sparked a spate of increasingly violent clashes across the country:

"What's his name?"

Organizer Tristan Taylor chants with the crowd while marching on Jefferson Ave in downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.

"GEORGE FLOYD!"

Eighty-four people were arrested in downtown Detroit on Saturday night after an initially peaceful demonstration devolved into bricks, rocks and M-80 fireworks being hurled at police.

Police said three-quarters of those arrested came from outside Detroit — though Tristan Taylor, one of Sunday's organizers, suggested that some of them may have been former Detroiters chased out by gentrification, a bad school system and and oppressive taxes.

Lena Harbali of Dearborn covered her hands in red paint to represent blood before the start of the Detroit demonstrations Sunday.

Sisters Stephanie Paris, 21, of South Lyon and Rebecca Paris, 20, of Milford, were among the suburbanites on hand Sunday for the third day of protests in Detroit.

They had marched Friday and Saturday, Stephanie said, and joined the throng again for a 4 p.m. rally Sunday that preceded a 5:05 p.m. march.

They returned, she said, "because we're not done."

