Detroit — Detroit Police Chief James Craig and other officials are speaking Sunday following two days of demonstrations.

Thousands of protesters marched Friday and Saturday to decry the death of George Floyd while being arrested by Minneapolis police on Monday, but they clashed with Detroit police in the late evenings as the crowd swelled and 144 individuals were arrested.

Organizers sought to project a peaceful, united message a day after violence broke out at a rally on Friday against police brutality and succeeded through the first few hours of the Saturday demonstration.

After 10 p.m. Saturday, some demonstrators headed to Detroit police headquarters where some threw objects at officers including small bricks, M-80 fireworks and rocks. Eight police cars sustained various damages and some portable toilets were overturned.

The crowd was pushed back to Third Street and Bagley, where many remained to verbally confront officers, leading to a large string of arrests.

Police started throwing tear gas around 10:30 p.m. and dispersed most of the crowd, though at least one large group stayed around through midnight Sunday. Protesters also headed on to part of the freeway, which had to be shut down. One demonstrator tried to foil the police's effort by using a leaf blower on the tear gas.

Detroit Police also launched tear gas and rubber bullets at a group of journalists and others near protesters on Michigan Avenue and Griswold.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/05/31/watch-live-detroit-police-chief-speak-protests/5300331002/