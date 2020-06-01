Detroit — A 25-year-old Detroit man has been denied bond as he faces a murder charge in the death of a baby in his care, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

The girl's death took place on Feb. 25, on the 16100 block of Robson. That's on Detroit's west side, north of Fenkell, east of Greenfield.

More: Detroit man, 25, charged in February death of infant girl

Police and medics responded to a 911 call about an infant who was not breathing. Medics transported her to an area hospital, but she died from her injuries. The Wayne County Medical Examiner did not immediately respond to a query about what those injuries were.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Dwan Dudley, 25, with felony murder and first-degree child abuse.

In the statement, Worthy said "there is much going on in this country at this moment in time. We must not take this out on our children."

Authorities say Dudley is an acquaintance of the baby's mother and was in his care at the time of her injuries, which they believe he caused.

Dudley was arraigned on Sunday at 34th District Court in Romulus and denied bond. He will remain at Wayne County Jail as his case proceeds.

He is due for a probable cause conference on June 11, and a preliminary examination on June 17, both before Judge Roberta Archer.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/06/01/detroit-man-denied-bond-baby-death/5308872002/