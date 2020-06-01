Detroit protests against police brutality continue Sunday, curfew imposed
Lena Harbali, of Dearborn, stands in front of a line of police officers with red paint on her hands at the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd.
Lena Harbali, of Dearborn, stands in front of a line of police officers with red paint on her hands at the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd.
Police officers launch tear gas canisters at protestors as they march down Michigan Avenue, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd.
Police officers launch tear gas canisters at protestors as they march down Michigan Avenue, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd.
Protestors yell in front of the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
Protestors yell in front of the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
Police officers line up in front of protestors in front of the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd.
Police officers line up in front of protestors in front of the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd.
Detroit Police Commander Franklin Hayes tries to get protestors to disperse as they yell in front of the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
Detroit Police Commander Franklin Hayes tries to get protestors to disperse as they yell in front of the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
Detroit police officers move up Third Street towards Michigan Avenue after tear gas was released to enforce curfew. Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Detroit police officers move up Third Street towards Michigan Avenue after tear gas was released to enforce curfew. Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Police officers line up in front of protestors in front of the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd.
Police officers line up in front of protestors in front of the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Protestors stand on the lawn of the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
Protestors stand on the lawn of the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
People march through downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
People march through downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Detroit police officers move up Third Street after tear gas was released to enforce curfew. Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Detroit police officers move up Third Street after tear gas was released to enforce curfew. Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Police officers launch tear gas canisters at protestors as they march down Michigan Avenue, Sunday.
Police officers launch tear gas canisters at protestors as they march down Michigan Avenue, Sunday. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A group of police officers in riot gear and armored vehicles march down Third Street towards the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd.
A group of police officers in riot gear and armored vehicles march down Third Street towards the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A man sits on the ground in the median of Third Street near the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters after being apprehended by Detroit police officers after tear gas was released to enforce curfew. Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
A man sits on the ground in the median of Third Street near the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters after being apprehended by Detroit police officers after tear gas was released to enforce curfew. Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Police officers launch tear gas canisters at protestors near the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd.
Police officers launch tear gas canisters at protestors near the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Police officers launch tear gas canisters at protestors as they march down Michigan Avenue, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd.
Police officers launch tear gas canisters at protestors as they march down Michigan Avenue, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Protestors run as police officers launch tear gas canisters on Michigan Avenue, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
Protestors run as police officers launch tear gas canisters on Michigan Avenue, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News) David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Lena Harbali, of Dearborn, stands in front of a line of police officers with red paint on her hands at the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd.
Lena Harbali, of Dearborn, stands in front of a line of police officers with red paint on her hands at the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Protestors yell in front of the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
Protestors yell in front of the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Police officers line up in front of protestors in front of the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd.
Police officers line up in front of protestors in front of the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Protesters move away from tear gas shortly after the curfew begins around 8 p.m. in downtown Detroit Sunday.
Protesters move away from tear gas shortly after the curfew begins around 8 p.m. in downtown Detroit Sunday. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Police in riot gear try to disperse the crowd with tear gas shortly after the curfew begins around 8 p.m. in downtown Detroit Sunday.
Police in riot gear try to disperse the crowd with tear gas shortly after the curfew begins around 8 p.m. in downtown Detroit Sunday. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Police in riot gear try to disperse the crowd with tear gas shortly after the curfew begins around 8 p.m. in downtown Detroit Sunday.
Police in riot gear try to disperse the crowd with tear gas shortly after the curfew begins around 8 p.m. in downtown Detroit Sunday. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Detroit police officers move up Third Street towards Michigan Avenue after tear gas was released to enforce curfew. Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)
Detroit police officers move up Third Street towards Michigan Avenue after tear gas was released to enforce curfew. Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News) Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Cops and protesters engage in a standoff outside the Detroit Public Safety headquarters as the curfew begins at 8 p.m. in downtown Detroit.
Cops and protesters engage in a standoff outside the Detroit Public Safety headquarters as the curfew begins at 8 p.m. in downtown Detroit. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Jenna Stafford, 21, who lives in Corktown pleads with Detroit police officers, saying that we are all people. Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Jenna Stafford, 21, who lives in Corktown pleads with Detroit police officers, saying that we are all people. Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Protesters listen to people speak on the lawn in front of the Detroit Public Safety headquarters about police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Protesters listen to people speak on the lawn in front of the Detroit Public Safety headquarters about police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Protesters form a chain to resist as the curfew begins at 8 p.m. in downtown Detroit
Protesters form a chain to resist as the curfew begins at 8 p.m. in downtown Detroit David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Protesters listen to people speak on the lawn and raise their fists in front of the Detroit Public Safety headquarters about police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Protesters listen to people speak on the lawn and raise their fists in front of the Detroit Public Safety headquarters about police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
After curfew has passed, protesters stand arm in arm at the Detroit Public Safety headquarters. Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
After curfew has passed, protesters stand arm in arm at the Detroit Public Safety headquarters. Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Detroit Police Commander Franklin Hayes marches with protestors through downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
Detroit Police Commander Franklin Hayes marches with protestors through downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
People march down Griswold Street in downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
People march down Griswold Street in downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Organizer Tristan Taylor chants with the crowd while marching on Jefferson Ave in downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
Organizer Tristan Taylor chants with the crowd while marching on Jefferson Ave in downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Protesters march on Woodward Avenue against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Protesters march on Woodward Avenue against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Organizer Trystan Taylor chants with the crowd. Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Organizer Trystan Taylor chants with the crowd. Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The crowd chants while during their march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
The crowd chants while during their march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lena Harbali, of Dearnborn, covered her hands in red paint to represent blood before the start of a march through downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
Lena Harbali, of Dearnborn, covered her hands in red paint to represent blood before the start of a march through downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Protesters march on Woodward Avenue against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Protesters march on Woodward Avenue against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
People march down Fort Street through downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
People march down Fort Street through downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A protester holds a sign bearing the names of black men and women who died in police custody.
A protester holds a sign bearing the names of black men and women who died in police custody. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
People march down Randolph Street in downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
People march down Randolph Street in downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A man leads chants on a bullhorn while protesters march past the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
A man leads chants on a bullhorn while protesters march past the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
People march down Griswold Street in downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
People march down Griswold Street in downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Sequoya Barlow, right, hands out water to protesters while, from left, Cortez McCullum walks with his children, Cortez Jr., 5, Diamond, 4, and Ariana, 7, in pink. McCullem brought his children out to the protests Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Sequoya Barlow, right, hands out water to protesters while, from left, Cortez McCullum walks with his children, Cortez Jr., 5, Diamond, 4, and Ariana, 7, in pink. McCullem brought his children out to the protests Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Demonstrators march down Fort Street in Detroit Sunday in protest against police brutality while chanting Black Lives Matter slogans on Sunday afternoon, May 31, 2020.
Demonstrators march down Fort Street in Detroit Sunday in protest against police brutality while chanting Black Lives Matter slogans on Sunday afternoon, May 31, 2020. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Demonstrators march down Fort Street in Detroit Sunday in protest against police brutality while chanting Black Lives Matter slogans on Sunday afternoon.
Demonstrators march down Fort Street in Detroit Sunday in protest against police brutality while chanting Black Lives Matter slogans on Sunday afternoon. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Protesters march on Cass Avenue against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Protesters march on Cass Avenue against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Demonstrators march down Fort Street in Detroit Sunday in protest against police brutality while chanting Black Lives Matter slogans on Sunday afternoon.
Demonstrators march down Fort Street in Detroit Sunday in protest against police brutality while chanting Black Lives Matter slogans on Sunday afternoon. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Demonstrators march down Fort Street in Detroit Sunday in protest against police brutality while chanting Black Lives Matter slogans on Sunday afternoon.
Demonstrators march down Fort Street in Detroit Sunday in protest against police brutality while chanting Black Lives Matter slogans on Sunday afternoon. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Demonstrators march down Fort Street in Detroit Sunday in protest against police brutality while chanting Black Lives Matter slogans on Sunday afternoon, May 31, 2020. (John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)
Demonstrators march down Fort Street in Detroit Sunday in protest against police brutality while chanting Black Lives Matter slogans on Sunday afternoon, May 31, 2020. (John T. Greilick, The Detroit News) John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Tiahna Pantovich, 25, native of Washington DC but going to school in Ann Arbor holds a sign while protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Tiahna Pantovich, 25, native of Washington DC but going to school in Ann Arbor holds a sign while protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A woman hands out water to protesters marching against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
A woman hands out water to protesters marching against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sofia Larkins of Rochester marches with a sign. Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Sofia Larkins of Rochester marches with a sign. Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Detroit police chief James Craig speaks at a press conference Sunday about the violent protesting in the city's downtown.
Detroit police chief James Craig speaks at a press conference Sunday about the violent protesting in the city's downtown. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Detroit mayor Mike Duggan speaks at the press conference. Press conference talking about the protests and announcing curfew for the city from 8 p.m. til 5 a.m. in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Detroit mayor Mike Duggan speaks at the press conference. Press conference talking about the protests and announcing curfew for the city from 8 p.m. til 5 a.m. in Detroit on May 31, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Detroit mayor Mike Duggan and "Pastor Mo" Maurice Hardwick, right, elbow bump after the press conference. Press conference talking about the protests and announcing curfew for the city from 8 p.m. til 5 a.m. in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Detroit mayor Mike Duggan and "Pastor Mo" Maurice Hardwick, right, elbow bump after the press conference. Press conference talking about the protests and announcing curfew for the city from 8 p.m. til 5 a.m. in Detroit on May 31, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
"Pastor Mo" Maurice Hardwick from Live in Peace Movement speaks at the press conference. Press conference talking about the protests and announcing curfew for the city from 8 p.m. til 5 a.m. in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
"Pastor Mo" Maurice Hardwick from Live in Peace Movement speaks at the press conference. Press conference talking about the protests and announcing curfew for the city from 8 p.m. til 5 a.m. in Detroit on May 31, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Detroit NAACP president Rev. Wendell Anthony speaks at the press conference. Press conference talking about the protests and announcing curfew for the city from 8 p.m. til 5 a.m. in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Detroit NAACP president Rev. Wendell Anthony speaks at the press conference. Press conference talking about the protests and announcing curfew for the city from 8 p.m. til 5 a.m. in Detroit on May 31, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Dr. Darius from WJLB speaks at the press conference. Press conference talking about the protests and announcing curfew for the city from 8 p.m. til 5 a.m. in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Dr. Darius from WJLB speaks at the press conference. Press conference talking about the protests and announcing curfew for the city from 8 p.m. til 5 a.m. in Detroit on May 31, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Poet Sierra Powdhar, of Ypsilanti, speaks during a protest at the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters in downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
Poet Sierra Powdhar, of Ypsilanti, speaks during a protest at the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters in downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Organizer Tristan Taylor speaks during a protest at the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters in downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
Organizer Tristan Taylor speaks during a protest at the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters in downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
People march down Third Street in downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
People march down Third Street in downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Detroit Police Commander Franklin Hayes marches with protestors through downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
Detroit Police Commander Franklin Hayes marches with protestors through downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
People march down Fort Street through downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
People march down Fort Street through downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
People march down Fort Street through downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
People march down Fort Street through downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
People march down Griswold Street in downtown Detroit, Sunday.
People march down Griswold Street in downtown Detroit, Sunday. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
People march down Jefferson Avenue in downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
People march down Jefferson Avenue in downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
People march down Randolph Street in downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
People march down Randolph Street in downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    Detroit Police Department made more than 100 arrests overnight Sunday into Monday morning as the city confronted its third straight night of large-scale protests regarding police brutality.

    Most of the people arrested were from Metro Detroit, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, head of media relations for the department. Two were from out of state.

    Police detained and handcuffed Detroit News investigative reporter Christine MacDonald briefly, in the 9 p.m. hour, before letting her go.

    Earlier on Sunday, Mayor Mike Duggan instituted a curfew in the city from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday. 

    More: Tear gas, arrests mar third day of unrest in Detroit

    At curfew time, some of Sunday’s protesters formed a human chain to keep advancing police at bay away from other protesters near department headquarters. Protesters held their line, as if to keep police from breaching their ranks. As chants arose — “No justice, no peace!” — organizers handed out a Bail Project phone number for those who wanted to risk arrest.

    Duggan, though arguing that a curfew was necessary to keep a high-tension situation from getting worse as confrontations between protesters and police grew violent on Friday and Saturday, said city hall agrees with the aim of the protesters — the peaceful ones, anyway.

    “We actually agree with the protesters,” Duggan said. “I’m still outraged (over George Floyd’s death),” he said, referring to the man who died last week while being arrested by Minneapolis police. 

    Police have arrested and prosecutors have charged Derek Chauvin, the then-officer seen on camera with his knee on Floyd's neck during the arrest, but protests have expanded since then. 

    Unlike past protests on police brutality, police in many cities have backed the protesters, and worked to separate their legitimate redress of grievances with the government with unlawful looting, burning and violence.

    Detroit Police Chief James Craig made national headlines by calling Floyd's death a "murder."

    A 21-year-old Eastpointe man was fatally shot in downtown Detroit on Friday, the first night of protesting. While initial reports had it that someone opened fire into the crowd, police now describe a more targeted scenario.

    A man approached a silver Dodge Caliber in a parking lot, where the victim was in the vehicle with two other male occupants. The suspect fired shots into the vehicle before fleeing on foot. He was captured on several security cameras, and police are asking for the public's help identifying and locating the man.

    The driver was hit at some point, according to police, while he and the other two occupants fled the vehicle. The suspect fled on foot.

    Flint protests remain peaceful, honor George Floyd
    Flint resident Jawann Horton, 32, bows his head as he holds his fist to the sky as hundreds march at a peaceful protest seeking justice for George Floyd on Saturday, May 30, 2020 on Miller Road in Flint Township, M.I. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis.
    Flint resident Jawann Horton, 32, bows his head as he holds his fist to the sky as hundreds march at a peaceful protest seeking justice for George Floyd on Saturday, May 30, 2020 on Miller Road in Flint Township, M.I. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. Jake May, AP
    A Genesee County Sheriff's deputy raises his fist in solidarity alongside protesters as hundreds march at a peaceful protest seeking justice for George Floyd on Saturday, May 30, 2020, on Miller Road in Flint Township, M.I. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis.
    A Genesee County Sheriff's deputy raises his fist in solidarity alongside protesters as hundreds march at a peaceful protest seeking justice for George Floyd on Saturday, May 30, 2020, on Miller Road in Flint Township, M.I. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. Jake May, AP
    Darrell Campbell of Flint stands atop a vehicle as hundreds protest peacefully, seeking justice for George Floyd on Saturday, May 30, 2020 on Miller Road in Flint Township, M.I. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis.
    Darrell Campbell of Flint stands atop a vehicle as hundreds protest peacefully, seeking justice for George Floyd on Saturday, May 30, 2020 on Miller Road in Flint Township, M.I. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. Jake May, AP
    Protesters chant as they march during a peaceful protest seeking justice for George Floyd on Saturday, May 30, 2020 on Miller Road in Flint Township, M.I. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)
    Protesters chant as they march during a peaceful protest seeking justice for George Floyd on Saturday, May 30, 2020 on Miller Road in Flint Township, M.I. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP) Jake May, AP
    People march at a peaceful protest seeking justice for George Floyd on Saturday, May 30, 2020 on Miller Road in Flint Township, M.I. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis.
    People march at a peaceful protest seeking justice for George Floyd on Saturday, May 30, 2020 on Miller Road in Flint Township, M.I. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. Jake May, AP
    Protesters march during a peaceful protest seeking justice for George Floyd on Saturday, May 30, 2020 on Miller Road in Flint Township, M.I. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis.
    Protesters march during a peaceful protest seeking justice for George Floyd on Saturday, May 30, 2020 on Miller Road in Flint Township, M.I. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. Jake May, AP
    Ameer Watkins, 7, of Flint, looks out from a sunroof at the protest after his mother parked the car to join as hundreds march at peaceful protest seeking justice for George Floyd on Saturday, May 30, 2020 on Miller Road in Flint Township, M.I. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis.
    Ameer Watkins, 7, of Flint, looks out from a sunroof at the protest after his mother parked the car to join as hundreds march at peaceful protest seeking justice for George Floyd on Saturday, May 30, 2020 on Miller Road in Flint Township, M.I. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. Jake May, AP
    Johnie Franklin, a lifelong Flint resident and organizer, raises his fist as he leads hundreds into a 15-second moment of silence for George Floyd and others' whose lives have been lost to police brutality during a peaceful protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Flint Township. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis.
    Johnie Franklin, a lifelong Flint resident and organizer, raises his fist as he leads hundreds into a 15-second moment of silence for George Floyd and others' whose lives have been lost to police brutality during a peaceful protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Flint Township. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. Jake May, AP
    Protesters chant as they march during a peaceful protest in Flint, Michigan, seeking justice for George Floyd.
    Protesters chant as they march during a peaceful protest in Flint, Michigan, seeking justice for George Floyd. Jake May, AP
    Protesters march during a peaceful protest in Flint, seeking justice for George Floyd.
    Protesters march during a peaceful protest in Flint, seeking justice for George Floyd. Jake May, AP
      In Flint, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson marched alongside protesters.

      "We want to be with y'all for real so I took the helmet off and laid the batons down," Swanson said in the video. "I want to make this a parade, not a protest."

      The video went viral and earned Swanson praise from on high. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Sunday tweeted that Swanson "set an example for law enforcement across the nation."

      And in Houston, Floyd's hometown, Police Chief Art Acevedo has also marched with protesters. Houston Police Department briefly used an artist rendering of Floyd, with the hashtag #JusticeForFloyd, as its profile picture on Twitter.

      That welcoming spirit toward the protests is being altered by the reality of what the peaceful events turn into as night falls.

      Gov. Whitmer noted that some protesters are "abusing this pain to further their own agenda." She described them as individuals "who came into communities of color under the guise of support, but who instigated violence and vandalism."

      Protesters, police clash in Grand Rapids Saturday night
      A police line forms against tear gas and fires in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday night, May 30, 2020, as mayhem ensues over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.
      A police line forms against tear gas and fires in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday night, May 30, 2020, as mayhem ensues over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
      A dumpster and part of a building are set on fire as people riot in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday night.
      A dumpster and part of a building are set on fire as people riot in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday night. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
      Liah Lavassuer, 28, of Muskegon pours milk on her face after getting pepper sprayed by police in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday night.
      Liah Lavassuer, 28, of Muskegon pours milk on her face after getting pepper sprayed by police in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday night. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
      Michigan State Police were called to assist as the riot escalated in downtown Grand Rapids.
      Michigan State Police were called to assist as the riot escalated in downtown Grand Rapids. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
      A rioter throws a stop sign near the police department in downtown Grand Rapids on May 30, 2020.
      A rioter throws a stop sign near the police department in downtown Grand Rapids on May 30, 2020. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
      A trash can is set on fire at the corner of Fulton and Division as the protest turns to rioting, Saturday night in Grand Rapids.
      A trash can is set on fire at the corner of Fulton and Division as the protest turns to rioting, Saturday night in Grand Rapids. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
      Broken windows reflect a dumpster fire in downtown Grand Rapids on May 30, 2020.&nbsp;
      Broken windows reflect a dumpster fire in downtown Grand Rapids on May 30, 2020.  Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
      Rioters vandalized buildings in downtown Grand Rapids.
      Rioters vandalized buildings in downtown Grand Rapids. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
      Chief of Police Eric Payne stands outside the police department as protesters march in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday.
      Chief of Police Eric Payne stands outside the police department as protesters march in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
      Police officers use tear gas to disperse the crowd on Fulton Street in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday night.
      Police officers use tear gas to disperse the crowd on Fulton Street in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday night. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
      A woman yells at police as protesters march in Grand Rapids.
      A woman yells at police as protesters march in Grand Rapids. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
      Grand Rapids Deputy Police Chief David Kiddle keeps an eye on protesters.
      Grand Rapids Deputy Police Chief David Kiddle keeps an eye on protesters. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
      Protest organizers lead the march down Fulton Street in Grand Rapids.
      Protest organizers lead the march down Fulton Street in Grand Rapids. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
      A protester yells in the face of a police officer in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday, May 30, 2020.
      A protester yells in the face of a police officer in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
      Protest organizers lead the march down Fulton Street in Grand Rapids on Saturday
      Protest organizers lead the march down Fulton Street in Grand Rapids on Saturday Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
      Chosun Rhodes, a third-year student at Grand Rapids Community College from Georgia, raises his fist in solidarity as he marches down Fulton Street in Grand Rapids on Saturday.
      Chosun Rhodes, a third-year student at Grand Rapids Community College from Georgia, raises his fist in solidarity as he marches down Fulton Street in Grand Rapids on Saturday. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
      Branden Traylor, 18, of Grand Rapids yells at police officers in front of the police department in downtown Grand Rapids.
      Branden Traylor, 18, of Grand Rapids yells at police officers in front of the police department in downtown Grand Rapids. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
      A protester spray paints graffiti on the police department wall in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday.
      A protester spray paints graffiti on the police department wall in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
      Protesters march during a peaceful protest seeking justice for George Floyd on Saturday, May 30, 2020 on Miller Road in Flint Township.
      Protesters march during a peaceful protest seeking justice for George Floyd on Saturday, May 30, 2020 on Miller Road in Flint Township. Jake May, AP
      Protestors kneel and raise their hands during the march in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday.
      Protestors kneel and raise their hands during the march in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
      Protestors confront police in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday.
      Protestors confront police in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
      Murphy Ray Boisvenue, 43, of Muskegon marches down Fulton Street with an upside down American flag in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday.
      Murphy Ray Boisvenue, 43, of Muskegon marches down Fulton Street with an upside down American flag in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
      A smoke bomb is thrown at police in downtown Grand Rapids, MI on May 30, 2020 as people riot over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.
      A smoke bomb is thrown at police in downtown Grand Rapids, MI on May 30, 2020 as people riot over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
      A Micchigan State Police Officer runs to take a position on Fulton Street in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday night as things start to get out of hand.
      A Micchigan State Police Officer runs to take a position on Fulton Street in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday night as things start to get out of hand. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
      Protesters smashed a glass panel at Madcap Coffee in downtown Grand Rapids Saturday night. Hundreds of volunteers started cleaning up Sunday morning.
      Protesters smashed a glass panel at Madcap Coffee in downtown Grand Rapids Saturday night. Hundreds of volunteers started cleaning up Sunday morning. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
      Volunteers clean up broken glass in front of Madcap Coffee's Grand Rapids location. Hundreds of volunteers started cleaning up downtown Grand Rapids, Sunday morning, after protestors damaged property Saturday night.
      Volunteers clean up broken glass in front of Madcap Coffee's Grand Rapids location. Hundreds of volunteers started cleaning up downtown Grand Rapids, Sunday morning, after protestors damaged property Saturday night. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
      Trevor Corlett, owner of Madcap Coffee in Grand Rapids, surveys the damage to his cafe Sunday morning.
      Trevor Corlett, owner of Madcap Coffee in Grand Rapids, surveys the damage to his cafe Sunday morning. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
        Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, who is black, came up as a political organizer in the 2008 Barack Obama presidential campaign, before leveraging his digital talents to head up technology for Detroit city hall. 

        Now as second-in-command for Michigan, he urged people to use their energy constructively.

        "Relief will not come from smashing windows," Gilchrist said in a video Sunday, alongside Gov. Whitmer. "Relief won't come from tweets alone. Relief won't come from dropping our guard in this pandemic as tempting as it is."

        Michigan's capital city, Lansing, was targeted for violence Sunday, as people broke windows to the Romney Building, home of the governor's office, and police deployed tear gas to break up crowds.

        Earlier in the day, the protesters met outside the Capitol building, where they said the "power" in Michigan lies, and marched a few miles from Lansing to East Lansing, blocking many roads on their way.

        When the protesters arrived back in downtown Lansing at about 6:30 p.m., the tone of the event deteriorated as the original organizers lost control. A fistfight broke out and demonstrators circled a vehicle on Washington Square.

        Then things got worse. 

        At one point Sunday night, the protesters in Lansing alleged the driver of a car tried to hit them. Police officers surrounded the gray vehicle and escorted the driver into a law enforcement vehicle down the street.

        After the driver left the scene, protesters flipped the car and it caught fire. It was unclear whether demonstrators set the car ablaze. Another vehicle was left upside down a few blocks away on Grand Avenue.

        On the west side of the state, in Grand Rapids, Mayor Rosalynn Bliss declared a "civil emergency" due to escalating violence, which included seven car fires and three building fires caused by arson. Bliss instituted a curfew on Sunday a curfew that runs from 7 p.m.-5 a.m., into Tuesday morning.

        Police made clear they supported the cause and the protest, but not the violence, illustrating the fine line government officials are walking, between voicing support for a cause protesters believe is just and preventing those redresses from becoming violent. 

        “People have a right to demonstrate; they have a right to free speech," Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne said. "We are allowing people to do that. It is my desire to keep this community safe and for people to demonstrate and then move on."

        Grand Rapids Deputy Chief David Kiddle added: “We’re here to protect their First Amendment rights.” 

        jdickson@detroitnews.com

        Twitter: @downi75

