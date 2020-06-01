Detroit — Police Chief James Craig and Mayor Mike Duggan are set to brief the public Monday afternoon on the latest round of protests in the city.

Community members are also expected to join in the 2 p.m. briefing at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters following the third straight night of massive protests downtown that culminated with officers deploying pepper spray and rubber bullets to disperse crowds.

The latest demonstration resulted in more than 100 arrests from Sunday to Monday, primarily Metro Detroiters, on the first evening after Detroit officials imposed an 8 p.m. curfew in an attempt to keep order, officials said. The day prior, what began as a peaceful protest later devolved into bricks, rocks and M-80s being thrown at police.

Duggan said the curfew would remain in place as long as Craig believes there's a threat from people outside the community.

The protests in Detroit are part of a national movement to take a stand against police brutality in the wake of the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, who was black, died after a white officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes. Some cities across the country and in Michigan, including Grand Rapids and Lansing, have seen fires, looting or violence.

On Sunday, more than 400 people marched through Detroit's downtown. Police ultimately resorted to tear gas and rubber bullets.

Multiple Detroit journalists reported on Saturday and Sunday evenings that they were targeted with pepper spray or shoved by officers as they worked to document tense standoffs between police and resistant protesters. An investigative reporter from The Detroit News was briefly handcuffed late Sunday as she filmed an arrest at Grand Circus Park.

Craig and Duggan have repeatedly noted the majority of the individuals arrested over the three nights were not residents of the city. Law enforcement has been gathering intelligence on people who have come to the city to stir up violence, including two that came in from out of the state, they both noted.

The mayor said Sunday that about 65% of people arrested during the initial protest Friday were from outside the city. On Saturday, about 75% weren't Detroit residents.

Pastors and activists, including the Rev. Wendell Anthony of the Detroit branch of the NAACP, have denounced the violence among protesters, saying it counters the message that peaceful demonstrators have attempted to convey.

"Let's not take your eyes off the prize. The prize here is justice," Anthony said during a Sunday media briefing. "You're defeating your own purpose; you're putting a knee on the neck of the black community."

