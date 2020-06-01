A Southfield man has been charged with trying to hit two Detroit police bicycle officers with his car during Friday night's protest of the death of George Floyd, then leading police on a freeway chase at speeds of over 100 mph.

John Antoine Holliman (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

John Antoine Holliman, 36, is charged with two counts of felonious assault and third-degree fleeing and eluding, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.

Authorities allege that during the protest about 9 p.m. Friday, Holliman saw the two uniformed officers at Griswold and West Fort and drove at them, forcing both to ride onto the sidewalk to avoid being hit.

Afterward, Holliman is accused of fleeing police cars northbound on Interstate 75 to westbound I-94 at speeds sometimes exceeding 100 mph.

The prosecutor's office said he eventually pulled into a gas station at Central Avenue and West Vernor, where Michigan State troopers arrested him.

“While we clearly understand and support peaceful protests especially in this time of COVID and the murder of George Floyd, we cannot condone in any way the alleged actions of this defendant,” Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.

Holliman was arraigned Monday evening in 36th District Court and received a $15,000/10% bond.

