Detroit — Protests continued Monday in Metro Detroit, with demonstrators in downtown Detroit and Troy calling for justice after the death of George Floyd during a police incident last week in Minneapolis.

By early evening, several hundred protesters had gathered at the corner of Michigan and Third for the fourth day of rallying in downtown Detroit against police brutality, while hundreds marched near Somerset Collection in Troy.

Buy Photo Protesters march down Michigan Avenue on Monday, June 1, 2020. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

The organizers of the Detroit protest assembled next to the parking lot of Detroit’s Public Safety headquarters building. On past nights, groups convened their demonstrations in the lot and along the grass out in front of the police building. But on Monday, the perimeter was fenced off and the parking lot gates were shuttered.

Some walked up in groups, carrying American flags or signs that read “Black Lives Matter” and “Silence is Violence.” Others rode up on bicycles and with leashed dogs. Organizers took turns speaking, noting they would head toward Vernier in southwest Detroit and already have planned another gathering and march for Tuesday.

Maura Rosner of Ferndale joined the group Monday after noting she’d been among a group detained a couple of days earlier and cited for disorderly conduct. She contends she was arrested around 7 p.m. Saturday while standing with the crowd and holding a sign. She had to post a $100 bond to get out of jail.

Rosner, who works at a coffee shop in Detroit, spent three of the last four days to advocate for justice in Floyd’s death and considers herself a peaceful protester.

“I’m not here to match injustice with injustice,” she said. “That’s not why we’re here.”

Rosner, 36, said she’s hopeful that the protesting won’t escalate to the level it has elsewhere in Michigan and the country.

“Most people are happy with the renewal here and don’t want to destroy or damage any of it,” she said. “That’s the majority of people.”

Lori Harris said she’s been marching to bring awareness to the systematic inequities placed on African Americans since slavery.

“Every time something happens people run down in that state that it happened in and then it dies down and then we get used to it being our normal,” said Harris, 56, an expat who's staying with family in Detroit, where she grew up. “There needs to be a new normal.”

Harris said there’s been an element turning out for the protests for the wrong reasons.

“You always welcome the support of everyone. The issue with getting support from white Americans is you can’t see what’s in their heart,” she said. “You have those who truly want to support and you have those who are there trying to further their agenda and causing chaos.”

In Troy, protesters headed down Coolidge Highway near the shopping center in the early evening, chanting, "No justice, no peace! No racist police!"

As the march proceeded with police looking on, participants made their way down Big Beaver, shouting, “Black lives matter!” and “What’s his name? George Floyd!”

Several rallies in Detroit have been organized by the national civil rights and immigrant rights organization By Any Means Necessary or BAMN.

“We are marching and fighting for justice for George Floyd and to remove Donald Trump by any means necessary,” said Kate Stenvig, national organizer for the organization, which wants to see all officers involved with the death of Floyd in prison.

Police have arrested and prosecutors have charged Derek Chauvin, the then-officer seen on camera with his knee on Floyd's neck during the arrest, but protests have expanded since then.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig made national headlines by calling Floyd's death a "murder."

Most of the people arrested at Sunday's protest were from Metro Detroit communities outside the city, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, head of media relations for the department.

Stenvig said it’s a “police story line,” intended to create a divide, that protesters are coming from outside the city.

“The majority of people like us here are from Detroit but we are absolutely very happy that people from all over Michigan have come to Detroit to join these protests,” she said. “We have not seen mobilizations like this ... I haven’t in my lifetime. This is a breath of fresh air for millions of people around the world who are sick of racist treatment.”

