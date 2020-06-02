Day 4 of George Floyd protests continue across Michigan
Protester Stefan Perez falls to the ground in frustration as a line of police in riot gear stand at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Third in Detroit, June 1, 2020, to protest against the death of George Floyd. The police were there to enforce a curfew as protesters arrived from an afternoon of marching through southwest Detroit.
Protesters march down Michigan Avenue in Detroit, June 1, 2020, to protest against the death of George Floyd.
Protesters march down Livernois through southwest Detroit, June 1, 2020, to protest against the death of George Floyd.
Protesters march down Michigan Avenue in Detroit, June 1, 2020, to protest against the death of George Floyd.
Protesters march past the Michigan Depot, in Detroit, June 1, 2020, to protest against the death of George Floyd.
Protesters stop to play music under the train bridge on Vernor Highway near the Michigan Depot as they march through southwest Detroit, June 1, 2020, to protest against the death of George Floyd.
Protesters walk under the train bridge on Vernor Highway near the Michigan Depot as they march through southwest Detroit, June 1, 2020, to protest against the death of George Floyd.
Protesters march down Vernor through southwest Detroit, June 1, 2020, to protest against the death of George Floyd.
Protesters march arm in arm down Michigan Avenue in Detroit, June 1, 2020, to protest against the death of George Floyd.
Detroit police in riot gear stand at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Third Street, June 1, 2020. The police were there to enforce a curfew as protesters arrived from an afternoon of marching through southwest Detroit.
Detroit police officers in riot gear direct protesters to leave the area, at Michigan Avenue and Third Street in Detroit, June 1, 2020, after a protest against the death of George Floyd.
Protesters march arm in arm down Michigan Avenue in Detroit, June 1, 2020, to protest against the death of George Floyd.
Protesters march arm in arm down Michigan Avenue in Detroit, June 1, 2020, to protest against the death of George Floyd.
Protesters march arm in arm down Michigan Avenue in Detroit, June 1, 2020, to protest against the death of George Floyd.
Protesters knee on Michigan Avenue and Third after a march through southwest Detroit, June 1, 2020, to protest against the death of George Floyd.
Large military vehicles stage downtown in anticipation of protests and riots. Protestors confront military and police presence in downtown Grand Rapids on June 1, 2020, over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.
A protestor shouts and raises his hands in front of the Michigan National Guard. Protestors confront military and police presence in downtown Grand Rapids on June 1, 2020, over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.
A protestor holds a sign in front of the Michigan National Guard. Protestors confront military and police presence in downtown Grand Rapids on June 1, 2020, over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.
Michigan State Police in riot gear form a line behind the Michigan National Guard. Protestors confront military and police presence in downtown Grand Rapids on June 1, 2020, over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.
Police use bikes to move protestors back after the curfew in downtown Grand Rapids on June 1, 2020, over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.
Police use bikes to move protestors back after the curfew in downtown Grand Rapids on June 1, 2020, over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.
Police make arrests after the curfew in downtown Grand Rapids on June 1, 2020, over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.
Police chase and make arrests after the curfew in downtown Grand Rapids on June 1, 2020, over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.
A protestor raises his fist in solidarity in front of Michigan National Guard and Michigan State Police at Fulton and Ionia in downtown Grand Rapids. Protestors confront military and police presence in downtown Grand Rapids on June 1, 2020, over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.
Michigan State Police form a line behind the Michigan National Guard. Protestors confront military and police presence in downtown Grand Rapids on June 1, 2020, over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.
A man gets arrested after the curfew in downtown Grand Rapids on June 1, 2020, over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.
A female protestor holding a sign is arrested after the curfew in downtown Grand Rapids on June 1, 2020, over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.
Sierra Scott of Southfield and hundreds peacefully march in protest against the death of George Floyd by a police officer down the east side of West Big Beaver, with a police escort, in Troy on June 1, 2020.
Hundreds peacefully march in protest against the death of George Floyd by a police officer along the east side of West Big Beaver, with a police escort, in Troy on June 1, 2020.
Hundreds peacefully march in protest against the death of George Floyd by a police officer along the east side of West Big Beaver, with a police escort, in Troy on June 1, 2020.
Hundreds peacefully march in protest to the death of George Floyd by a police officer down the east side of West Big Beaver, with a police escort, in Troy on June 1, 2020.
    Detroit's fourth night of protests against police brutality was by all accounts its calmest, and ended with just 40 arrests, police said.

    Of the arrests, 16 were Detroiters while the remainder were from Metro Detroit, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, head spokesman for the Detroit Police Department. Among the Southeast Michigan cities represented in the arrests were Warren, Westland, Dearborn, Saline, Howell, and Eastpointe.

    The organizers of the Detroit protest assembled next to the parking lot of Detroit’s Public Safety headquarters building.

    On past nights, groups convened their demonstrations in the lot and along the grass out in front of the police building. But on Monday, the perimeter was fenced off and the parking lot gates were shuttered.

    Some walked up in groups, carrying American flags or signs that read “Black Lives Matter” and “Silence is Violence.” Others rode up on bicycles and with leashed dogs. Organizers took turns speaking, noting they would head toward Vernor in southwest Detroit and already have planned another gathering and march for Tuesday.

    What didn't happen is the level of aggressive interaction between police and protesters that marked previous protests, resulting in 80-plus arrests Saturday and 100-plus arrests Sunday.

    Tensions even ran high on Friday, the first day of the protesting, when only "dozens" of people were arrested — so much so that a 21-year-old Eastpointe man was gunned down in the commotion, while a Southfield man has been arrested and charged for allegedly trying to run down police with his vehicle.

    The Detroit Police Department is still asking for the public's help identifying and finding the shooter.

    In Oakland County's largest city, Troy, there were about "400 to 500" protesters, said Sgt. Meghan Lehman, spokeswoman for Troy Police Department. 

    A 68-year-old man from Troy was arrested after hitting a protester who was in the intersection of Big Beaver and Coolidge, Lehman said.

    Police arrested him and will be seeking felonious assault charges.

    "The victim had no apparent injuries," Lehman said. She is a 20-year-old West Bloomfield woman.

    Police allowed protesters to occupy the road at one point, and were controlling the flow of traffic.

    "(The driver) decided not to wait, and apparently made a statement that he was trying to 'nudge' them," Lehman said. 

    In the end, there was a small group who "refused to leave," and Troy police called for mutual aid in the event they needed help. But a compromise was reached: protesters would clear the road, and could go on protesting on the sidewalk. 

    "We can't let the road be closed indefinitely," Lehman said.

