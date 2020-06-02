Detroit's fourth night of protests against police brutality was by all accounts its calmest, and ended with just 40 arrests, police said.

Of the arrests, 16 were Detroiters while the remainder were from Metro Detroit, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, head spokesman for the Detroit Police Department. Among the Southeast Michigan cities represented in the arrests were Warren, Westland, Dearborn, Saline, Howell, and Eastpointe.

The organizers of the Detroit protest assembled next to the parking lot of Detroit’s Public Safety headquarters building.

On past nights, groups convened their demonstrations in the lot and along the grass out in front of the police building. But on Monday, the perimeter was fenced off and the parking lot gates were shuttered.

Protesters march down Michigan Avenue in Detroit, June 1, 2020, to protest against the death of George Floyd.

Some walked up in groups, carrying American flags or signs that read “Black Lives Matter” and “Silence is Violence.” Others rode up on bicycles and with leashed dogs. Organizers took turns speaking, noting they would head toward Vernor in southwest Detroit and already have planned another gathering and march for Tuesday.

What didn't happen is the level of aggressive interaction between police and protesters that marked previous protests, resulting in 80-plus arrests Saturday and 100-plus arrests Sunday.

Tensions even ran high on Friday, the first day of the protesting, when only "dozens" of people were arrested — so much so that a 21-year-old Eastpointe man was gunned down in the commotion, while a Southfield man has been arrested and charged for allegedly trying to run down police with his vehicle.

The Detroit Police Department is still asking for the public's help identifying and finding the shooter.

In Oakland County's largest city, Troy, there were about "400 to 500" protesters, said Sgt. Meghan Lehman, spokeswoman for Troy Police Department.

Hundreds peacefully march in protest against the death of George Floyd by a police officer along the east side of West Big Beaver, with a police escort, in Troy on June 1, 2020.

A 68-year-old man from Troy was arrested after hitting a protester who was in the intersection of Big Beaver and Coolidge, Lehman said.

Police arrested him and will be seeking felonious assault charges.

"The victim had no apparent injuries," Lehman said. She is a 20-year-old West Bloomfield woman.

Police allowed protesters to occupy the road at one point, and were controlling the flow of traffic.

"(The driver) decided not to wait, and apparently made a statement that he was trying to 'nudge' them," Lehman said.

In the end, there was a small group who "refused to leave," and Troy police called for mutual aid in the event they needed help. But a compromise was reached: protesters would clear the road, and could go on protesting on the sidewalk.

"We can't let the road be closed indefinitely," Lehman said.

