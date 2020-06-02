Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to join with law enforcement Tuesday to discuss anti-brutality protests in the city and preparations to reopen businesses as COVID-19 cases decline.

The briefing comes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer partially lifted the state's stay-at-home order Monday, allowing for larger outdoor gatherings and operations to resume with restrictions for retail, restaurants and workplaces. The eased rules were ordered after the state and Detroit have reported less cases and deaths from the virus.

Buy Photo Detroit Police Chief James Craig speaks about protest last night in downtown Detroit as he spoke from Police Headquarters on Saturday, May 30, 2020. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Detroit's Health Department has recorded 11,085 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,377 deaths.

The city's downtown on Monday had its fourth straight day of protests following the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in Minnesota. The white police officer caught on camera kneeling for eight minutes on the neck of Floyd, who was black, has been arrested and charged in his death.

The night was the calmest so far, with the volume of arrests dropped considerably — from 110 Sunday to 40 — and police did not resort to deploying tear gas or rubber bullets to disperse protesters who, with urging from members of the crowd, were more willing to disband than nights prior.

Of those arrested, 16 were Detroiters. Others came into the city from Warren, Westland, Dearborn, Saline, Howell and Eastpointe, police said. On Saturday, more than 80 arrests were made.

Buy Photo Demonstrators march down Fort Street in Detroit Sunday in protest against police brutality while chanting Black Lives Matter slogans on Sunday afternoon. (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)

Demonstrations in other parts of the state, including Grand Rapids and Lansing and elsewhere in the country have escalated to looting, fires and violence.

Organizers in Detroit Monday assembled at Michigan and Third, next to the city's public safety headquarters building. On Tuesday, the coalition By Any Means Necessary is planning to reassemble at 4 p.m. in the same location for another march against police brutality.

Monday's march spanned four hours and about 10 miles through southwest Detroit.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig has said his officers have been spit upon, struck with rocks, bricks and boulders and were targeted with railroad spikes and fireworks in recent days by a small group infiltrating the larger, peaceful protests.

The first protest in Detroit began Friday and was largely peaceful until darkness fell and police deployed tear gas after being locked in standoffs with crowds near the Detroit riverfront and in Cadillac Square.

A 21-year-old Eastpointe man was fatally shot in the commotion and a man from Southfield was arrested and charged for allegedly trying to strike police with his vehicle.

In Troy, hundreds of protesters occupied Big Beaver. Later, they peacefully cleared the road.

